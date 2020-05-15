Ulmer: Finishing conversations without interruptions

I don’t know about you but there have been many occasions when I found it difficult to talk to myself because others were listening. There I was sorting laundry in the basement talking my socks into pairing up when from upstairs Renee said, ‘what?’ Then Ben said, ‘what do you need?’ I quit talking to myself, but that didn’t stop them from continuing to wonder what I said.
After tiring of listening to all ‘what do you wants,’ I finally replied, ‘You know it’s really hard to talk to myself when you guys keep interrupting me with questions.’ It didn’t take long for them to wander off to other things and me to get back to talking to my socks about cooperating with me about pairing up. Sorting socks reminds me of the game "Concentration," because you know you saw a match but you can’t remember what pile you put it in.
Being a good citizen when it comes to self-quarantining, I need to admit that I’ve only allowed myself to appear in public when I need to. Those times include gassing my truck, food retrieval and retrieving project/honey-do materials. Otherwise I’m hiding around Lake-no-Tellum, where I can count the folks I see in a week on one hand and have fingers left over.
Both my loyal readers know that I ain’t much of a dresser upper. Back in the 70s my hair was over my shoulders. I was one of those hippies who rednecks like to harass, but since I was bigger than most of them they just talked behind my back. Then in the 90s my hair absconded and rather than try the comb over thing I went with what they used to call a "Henie." For the last 30 years whenever I could see the beginning of a part in my hair I knew it was time to get a haircut.
Well after a couple of months without having my hair styled the part in my hair is not only quite visible, but more surprising, I can do a comb over. It has been decades since I could comb my hair so my curiosity forced me to find a brush.
I brushed and combed and I could even tell that I had combed my hair. So I thought I’d see if the rest of the self-quarantine individuals in our house could tell and headed to the supper table.
It took a while so I had to ask them what they thought, and after they finally took the time to look they all said, ‘Wow you have hair.' It was here that I wondered if I could top President Trump’s comb over. The vote was unanimous: ‘Ugh, no you can’t.’
Shortly after that my hair stylist called. I felt kind of guilty because for decades he cut my hair, but after much consideration I decided to see how much hair grows back. It was here that I remembered he also trims my eyebrows.
It appears that we old folks not only develop hair growth in our noses but our ears sprout hair and at any given point our eyebrows sprout a few long hairs that have a tendency to interfere with our vision. Therefore, as both my loyal readers know, at some point I’ll need to seek professional help.
Here’s hoping you can finish whatever conversations you’re having with yourself without being interrupted because it’s difficult to tell where you left off.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
