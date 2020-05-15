Ulmer: Finishing conversations without interruptions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I don’t know about you but there have been many occasions when I found it difficult to talk to myself because others were listening. There I was sorting laundry in the basement talking my socks into pairing up when from upstairs Renee said, ‘what?’ Then Ben said, ‘what do you need?’ I quit talking to myself, but that didn’t stop them from continuing to wonder what I said.

After tiring of listening to all ‘what do you wants,’ I finally replied, ‘You know it’s really hard to talk to myself when you guys keep interrupting me with questions.’ It didn’t take long for them to wander off to other things and me to get back to talking to my socks about cooperating with me about pairing up. Sorting socks reminds me of the game "Concentration," because you know you saw a match but you can’t remember what pile you put it in.

Being a good citizen when it comes to self-quarantining, I need to admit that I’ve only allowed myself to appear in public when I need to. Those times include gassing my truck, food retrieval and retrieving project/honey-do materials. Otherwise I’m hiding around Lake-no-Tellum, where I can count the folks I see in a week on one hand and have fingers left over.