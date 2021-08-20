Ulmer: Finding your 5 o'clock Charlie

Neighbor Skip and I often find ourselves lost out here in the wilds of Tschida. For the record we’ve enjoyed each other’s company since middle school and we were both lifeguards in Mandan back in the late '60s. And those who knew us then know that there may have been a few times when both of us entered verboten arenas. By the way, both of us still have high hopes that the statute of limitations has passed.
For sure we’ve agreed that those days have passed. OK, we still have our moments but our present metabolisms won’t allow us to get too deep into anything.
After over a month out here when we’re usually the only two here, we have numerous daily welfare checks with the last one of the day around 5 p.m. Anyway, I spent last week in town pretending that I was a carpenter. Of course this left Skip on his own when around 5 p.m. he sent me the following text: “Sitting on my deck alone tonite. Had a great conversation with your imaginary self; thanks for agreeing with everything I said.”
I dang near fell out of my chair laughing and then replied that I was happy to report that I had similar experiences with him.
I suppose I should give you a bit more background. There was an episode of "MASH" about 5 o’clock Charlie. At 5 p.m. every day Charlie, a North Korean, would fly his biplane over the MASH compound, lift up a bomb by hand and try to drop it on the camp. Radar would get on the public address system and warn that 5 o’clock Charlie was en route.
Routines at our age have a tendency to dominate our days. Things like morning constitutions, afternoon naps, and such become ingrained parts of our day and interrupting these important indulgences have a tendency to toss us into a tizzy.
As you may have guessed by now Skip and I have a daily 5 o’clock indulgence. Some days we call it cocktail hour and other days, usually after a day of over indulgence, we just hook up at 5. Some days we decide whose cabin we’ll gather at but most days where we gather depends on who left their cabin first. This selection depends on who didn’t show up at the other guy’s cabin by 5 sharp. My records indicate if one of us doesn’t show up at the other’s by 5:10 p.m., it’s time to mount a vehicle and head over. Thus we have become 5 o’clock Charlie’s.
For those of you who haven’t fully mastered life at the lake, there are many times when all we do out here is find a comfortable spot and sit down. Once this place is located it’s not unusual to just sit there and see what’s going on around you. It’s not uncommon to remain in this position for quite a while, like hours.
It’s during these moments that we begin to appreciate how lucky we are to be able to do such a thing. If you sit long enough you get consumed with the environment around you. Oft times we stare off into the lake, butterflies have been known to draw our interest, squirrels, rabbits, and lately a dang beaver has been gnawing trees in our bay (this is not good because they build homes under our pontoons out of trees they’ve destroyed around our beach). It all seems to be part of our neighborhood watch program and we’ve really mastered the watching part.
So here’s hoping you have a 5 o’clock Charlie in your life that not only enjoys your company but agrees with everything you say.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.