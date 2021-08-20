Ulmer: Finding your 5 o'clock Charlie

Routines at our age have a tendency to dominate our days. Things like morning constitutions, afternoon naps, and such become ingrained parts of our day and interrupting these important indulgences have a tendency to toss us into a tizzy.

As you may have guessed by now Skip and I have a daily 5 o’clock indulgence. Some days we call it cocktail hour and other days, usually after a day of over indulgence, we just hook up at 5. Some days we decide whose cabin we’ll gather at but most days where we gather depends on who left their cabin first. This selection depends on who didn’t show up at the other guy’s cabin by 5 sharp. My records indicate if one of us doesn’t show up at the other’s by 5:10 p.m., it’s time to mount a vehicle and head over. Thus we have become 5 o’clock Charlie’s.

For those of you who haven’t fully mastered life at the lake, there are many times when all we do out here is find a comfortable spot and sit down. Once this place is located it’s not unusual to just sit there and see what’s going on around you. It’s not uncommon to remain in this position for quite a while, like hours.