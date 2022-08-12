Ulmer: Finding the truth has become a difficult task

Considering the fact that most Americans believe that all politicians lie, finding the truth in politics has become a difficult task. Richard Whately was correct when he told us that "a lie’s ingredients can be swallowed unperceived."

So I got to wondering about who's lying to whom and started with Webster’s definition which said: "a lie is a false statement made with deliberate intent to deceive; a falsehood. 2. something intended or serving to convey a false impression."

I think it’s safe to say that all of us have lied at some point. Early on in my life I found that lying didn’t serve me well, especially when I found myself making up lies to legitimize other lies and the next thing I knew I found myself lost in my own lies and my parents were so unhappy that they convinced me that the truth really does set one free.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow said, "The nimble lie is like the second-hand on a clock; we see it fly, while the hour-hand of truth seems to stand still, and yet it moves unseen, and wins at last, for the clock will not strike until it has reached its goal." Thus affirming the notion that a lie will circle the earth before the truth gets its shoes on. Both notions seem to affirm that the upside is that at some point all lies get exposed.

Of course by the time that happens some serious damage can occur and when it does somebody needs to be held accountable in hopes of preventing others from lying. Think about the times you found that someone lied to you did you just shrug it off or did you ever trust that person again? More often than not, when someone is caught lying the lies they made up will be a screen that filters that relationship in perpetuity.

So when I look at today’s political environment I can’t help but conclude that the extremist MAGA crowd is being led by lies that feed on other lies. The 2020 presidential election was not filled with fraud or stolen. The MAGA crowd was recently told by their leader that he got more votes than any presidential candidate in history and somehow still lost. The detail is that his opponent got 81 million votes and MAGA got 74 million votes (the most votes cast in a presidential election since 1900) and since 81 million outnumbers 74 million by 7 million votes, MAGA’s opponent won fair and square. The MAGAs decided to create the "big lie" that they’ve been touting ever since. The curious result is that the MAGA crowd continues to not only perpetuate the big lie but crazy conspiracies that have no connection to the truth. Most of the folks on my side of this issue have difficulty dismissing their lies/falsehoods.

Why you may ask? Well like I said earlier the truth will set us free but right now the MAGA crowd is not being held accountable for their actions and it’s my sincere hope that we the people not only take umbrage to all these lies but hold those who perpetuate lies accountable. Otherwise history really is likely to note that our decline began when our citizens couldn’t tell lies from the truth and disconnected/ignored their obligations to engage in preserving their government.

Our founders created a democratic republic and charged us to maintain it therefore it seems to me that you and I as citizens need to stay engaged in this effort as well as hold those who seek to destroy it accountable. In this situation the lies and liars are fully exposed. Now the question is will we the people hold those responsible for the ensuing destruction accountable and frankly the truth is just as glaring as the lies. The sad part is too many of our fellow citizens believe the lies.