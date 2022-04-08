Ulmer: Finding the courage to right a wrong

WARNING -- According to Florida law if you haven’t completed the third grade it is illegal for you to read/learn about this.

What is this "woke" thing that the politicos on the right side of the aisle are vehemently denigrating?

I wasn’t sure so I Googled it for a while and it seems to me that being woke should be a good thing. How come many of the conservative nattering nabobs on our local media think it’s a bad thing?

Let’s start with a few dictionary definitions:

The Oxford English Dictionary says "woke" was originally defined as well-informed, up to date, however today it mostly alludes to alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice.

Webster says "woke" means aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues. The term originated in African American English and after 2014 it became part of Black Lives Matter and has been used as a general pejorative for anyone who appears to be politically left leaning.

The Urban dictionary says "woke" is being aware, knowing what’s going on in one’s community especially when it comes to injustice.

So given all that, what’s bad about being woke? It baffles me to think that being aware of injustice and racism is bad. Being aware of racism and injustice should be a good thing because those are bad things that need constant vigilance, but what do I know?

Like most folks around here, I’m white, as such I’ve never experienced racial segregation in school, at work, at home or during my travels. I’ve seen it and was frankly disgusted enough to say something and then suffered the chastisement that goes along with what I believe is standing up for what’s right. And it’s always left me wondering how people can be so crass and unkind yet think that such discrimination is patriotic or Christian.

After seeing George Floyd being murdered by cops and other racist incidents, the Black Lives Matter movement seemed rather legit but their riots seemed to have eventually crossed a line that created a large rift and somehow quite a few folks got "woke." Unfortunately the "unwoke" are now busy vilifying wokeness; they’ve either been napping or purposely perpetuating ignorance.

When the Supreme Court ruled that gay marriage was legal, conservatives were miffed to discover gay people have the same rights they do, after all LGBTQ people are indeed people.

So Florida followed closely by North Dakota and many other Republican-controlled states passed laws that prohibit schools from mentioning Critical Race Theory (which none of our schools use but such learning is based on actual history and talks about how we the people legally limited certain classes of folks from becoming part of we the people), disallowing trans people from participating in sports, and mentioning anything about the variety of lifestyles (LGBTQ) that exist in our social orders. By the way, all of these people are in the minority and maybe these laws were passed to make sure they stay that way.

I am a bit reticent about teaching such stuff to kids before fourth grade, but the reality is what do we do about kids whose families are composed of two dads or two moms and such? Should they be shunned, ignored, or should we Christians accept them into our fold as they are, kinda like what Jesus would do?

It seems to me that this particular right wing culture war will lead us further into a dystopia where those who differ from the norm are not only excluded from all the rights we the people have but those of us woke folks will be persecuted for standing against injustices. May you always find the courage to right a wrong and may Christians finally wake up and realize that when it comes to loving others there is no exclusion.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

