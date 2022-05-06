Ulmer: Find accommodating spots to ward off wind

April has shuffled its way into May and hopefully better weather is on the way. Despite snowmagedon and a disappointing rainmagedon out here at Lake Tschida, we still need more moisture.

The weird thing about the latest blizzard is that the intense winds blew most of the snow off the fields and into the draws and crevasses. For instance up by our garage a 15-foot high drift blocked access to our pontoon, so it’s gonna be a while before we put in the water. But flat areas where the snow blew off are still dusty dry so the winds whip up clouds of dust, and thus I stand by my statement that we sure need more moisture.

The best effect of the recent storms has been watching Lake Tschida rise. Last fall our bay was as close to dry as it gets and our dry winter didn’t leave much hope for a spring rise. Then we got snow and it has since risen 5 feet, bringing our bay close to normal giving we lake people a modicum of relief.

Despite the cold weather, the May sun has arrived so it won’t be long before we can store our long undies and switch to shorts. So far the best I’ve managed to accomplish is stripping down to a T-shirt for a couple hours then the wind forced me back into my hoodie.

So here’s some free advice you might want to write down somewhere. When the wind is wailing and you want to enjoy sitting in the sun find someplace out of the wind, sit down and enjoy. Both my loyal readers know that I don’t give advice unless I’ve actually affirmed my hypothesis through scientific experimentation that involves some sort of blind control group.

My control group in this case consists of lake neighbors arriving at our garage around 5 p.m. All of the participants in this endeavor have no idea what topics might come up so as far as this study is concerned I considered them all blind. This time of year the best out of the wind sunny spot happens to shine into our west side garage door.

The only manipulation of this scientific endeavor is when I open the garage door the embankments surrounding the area ward off the wind and the garage is filled with sunshine; I set my chair in the sunniest spot I can find. By the time the whole control group shows up they’ve each retrieved a chair and without any prodding, position it close to me. In short order the group unzips their parkas, take off their hoods/hats, and set their gloves somewhere (usually someplace they forget and have to retrieve later) and then remarks about how nice it is to be out of the wind and into the warm sun get underway. Thus proving my hypothesis that I had this group under control and blinded to my research. But hey even when you’re doing nothing all day and not done by bedtime something happens.

The neat part about finding these accommodating spots is they are all over the place. When I’m not being a carpenter out here I usually take long walks along the beach or cliffs and such. There are some dramatic rock cliffs at the mouth of our bay so I climbed up there and found one of those recommended spots about 50 feet above the water. The water was clear and I could see where the lake bottom drops into the abyss. It was a rather mesmerizing a flock of bluebill ducks landed below me, then a couple of geese honked causing me to follow their flight and see three mule deer munching grass while an eagle hovered high over the ducks, all once again affirming that there’s a lot worse places to be than here. Here’s hoping that you feel the same about wherever you are.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

