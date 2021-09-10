Ulmer: Feelings of melancholy as fall shifts to winter on Tschida

It’s around 7 p.m. on Labor Day. The last weekend of summer at Lake Tschida is over and there’s a melancholy in the air. The past three days have been filled with family and neighbors. Over the weekend almost every cabin in the area was occupied with lake lovers and weather-wise we all experienced one of the nicest Labor Day weekends ever. Temps hovered close to 80 and the mornings were crispy cool causing folks to don hoodies and pajama pants during coffee time. By noon the lake beckoned anyone with some type of water craft to take advantage of its brightly sunlit calm offering.

Most folks know that by this time of year Lake Tschida has a propensity to turn rather green with algae. Over the decades out here we’ve learned to search for beaches free of green. Accomplishing this mission requires that we know which way the wind blew the night before because the winds move the clouds of green.

So there wasn’t any problem finding cleaner water, all it required was the patience to putt-putt from spot to spot until we found something suitable. Once we land the pontoon, the dogs are the first out, then the rest of the passengers (in this case seven people and two dogs) either disembark or head to the cooler. It usually doesn’t take long before someone jumps in the water, nor does it take long for the others to follow. If it’s a good spot we might stay there for hours, sometimes we just keep cruising until a potty break is required and we either hit another beach or jump off the pontoon in the middle of the lake. By the way, I checked around and we are not the only ones to do this.