Ulmer: Fall season is near

For those of you stuck indoors and not able to look out the window fall is underway, at least out here in the wilds of Tschida. The recent two-week hot streak of weather has basically cooked our beloved prairie. The cottonwoods and caraganas have not only yellowed but their leaves are falling off causing a premature realization that summer is over. From here on out, days get shorter and colder and colder and colder. It won’t be long when we locals will be happy to see 50-degree fall days and anything above zero shortly thereafter. So much for last week’s weather.
Onto other things, we finished up another project out here and plan to begin doing another neighbor’s next week. This one should be interesting because last summer we built them a really cool garage. So the next move is to turn their old attached garage into a full bath with laundry room, and a large bedroom with a sliding glass door that walks out onto a covered patio view of the lake. All we gotta do is replace two garage doors with walls, and windows, cut a huge hole in the back wall to put the sliding glass door in, then build the cover for the patio, and sheetrock the rest. "Should be a piece of cake" would be words that we’ve learned to never utter out here because most of the cabins out here were built before building codes, permits and such. So most stuff we tackle was designed while being built thus level and square depends on the eye of the builder who was most likely an adventuresome owner and his family. Cabins started out as bare walled boxes built with whatever might work at the time.
Back then having running water that you didn’t have to run to town to get was a big deal, electricity was pretty crude, plumbing consisted of an outhouse. When we remodeled and brought it down to the studs we noticed that the kitchen walls were painted yellow and the rest of the cabin were studs and exterior siding.
Cabins were also made out of other buildings, like old barn walls converted into roofs, a Dairy Queen hut converted into a bedroom by connecting it to a railroad boxcar and a small trailer home, and most of the original septic tanks were nothing more than steel barrels with holes shot in them. And to extend the lives of the barrels water from sinks and showers were considered grey water piped through a hose hidden in the bushes somewhere. Like I said, pre-code cabins.
All of that has changed and codes not only have to be met but inspections are made. For instance, today everyone who has a septic system has to have it inspected to assure that we’re not contaminating the lake.
The best example I can give of why we should be concerned about septic contaminating lakes happened when we were living in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was conducting septic tests along the shores of Otter Tail Lake. The test was conducted by flushing a red dye down lakeside resident’s toilets. Simultaneously with the flush, DNR agents walked along the shore to see if any of the red dye seeped into the lake’s shoreline. One angry lady called the DNR to inform them that their tests had turned her drinking/dish/bathing well water red and she demanded that they come back and repair the damage. I’ll leave it up to you to figure out what happened.
Thus although it’s hard to admit, life out here in the wilds ain’t as wild as it used to be. The upside is that I don’t know many folks who still have running water that they have to run and get, so progress does have a tendency to make things better. Hope you find comfort wherever you are.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!