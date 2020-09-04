Ulmer: Fall season is near

For those of you stuck indoors and not able to look out the window fall is underway, at least out here in the wilds of Tschida. The recent two-week hot streak of weather has basically cooked our beloved prairie. The cottonwoods and caraganas have not only yellowed but their leaves are falling off causing a premature realization that summer is over. From here on out, days get shorter and colder and colder and colder. It won’t be long when we locals will be happy to see 50-degree fall days and anything above zero shortly thereafter. So much for last week’s weather.

Onto other things, we finished up another project out here and plan to begin doing another neighbor’s next week. This one should be interesting because last summer we built them a really cool garage. So the next move is to turn their old attached garage into a full bath with laundry room, and a large bedroom with a sliding glass door that walks out onto a covered patio view of the lake. All we gotta do is replace two garage doors with walls, and windows, cut a huge hole in the back wall to put the sliding glass door in, then build the cover for the patio, and sheetrock the rest. "Should be a piece of cake" would be words that we’ve learned to never utter out here because most of the cabins out here were built before building codes, permits and such. So most stuff we tackle was designed while being built thus level and square depends on the eye of the builder who was most likely an adventuresome owner and his family. Cabins started out as bare walled boxes built with whatever might work at the time.