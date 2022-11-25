Ulmer: Expressing thanks for the morning coffee klatch

I try to avoid mentioning anyone in my coffee klatch because way back my friend Skip took umbrage when I didn’t ask his permission to use his name on these pages. In order to make up for this I gave Skip 10% ($1) of the payment so I got to say whatever I said.

From there on I’ve tried to share 10% of whatever wealth I make when sharing/exposing someone’s identity without their permission. Then I miscounted our klatch by 1 and it cost me $1 more than I made that week, so I don’t talk about those guys much anymore on these pages. But since it’s Thanksgiving weekend there might just be something to say about them without worrying about remuneration. At this point I’m quite sure one of them is now Googling “remuneration.”

Let’s start by saying that the austere members of this klatch seem to be early risers and know the precise time when each member is scheduled to arrive. And they all know that I like to arrive fashionably late, somewhere between 7 and 8 a.m., and as every barista at Cappuccino on Collins knows I also make my own fashion statements.

Back in my working days, Tera and Shari Jo would see me around 6 a.m., they were still putting their makeup on and except for Saturdays, I was in a suit and tie. I’ve since gone a tad or two below casual, like sweats, hoodies, and whatever else was available once I get to that point of my routine, but I digress.

Once I assembled my wardrobe for the day I head for my klatch and if I’m lucky I’ll find my parking spot. My original spot was taken over by a member who doesn’t move to his lake cabin for the summer; plus he uses the spot for his afternoon klatch, so he needs it more than I do.

By the time I park and head in I pretty much know who’s there and where they’ll be sitting. I usually enter and thank them all for remaining seated and given some of the predicaments we’ve faced head on. I’m just happy that they don’t throw stuff at me while I’m approaching the barista.

In my continued quest to avoid remuneration I’ll leave the names out and just say that our group is composed of two tables and it seems that each table has its own seating chart.

Once the entire klatch arrives the caffeinating begins to accelerate the chattiness, occasionally ascending toward raucous (another Google is probably underway here). I’m not sure about the others but I’m quite sure that some customers waiting for their morning brew have wondered if it’s safe to be in a room filled with these over-caffeinated old men.

Of course all of our conversations have varying degrees of import, some are easily solved, some require more Googling, others require further discussion, and some discussions should be avoided but need to be said anyway and quite often there are no solutions so we just commiserate over the problems.

But more often than not we just like to hear about what’s going on around town. Don’t tell my klatch but “yes, men gossip too.” As you can imagine over the years we’ve gotten to know each other and although I’m not sure about the rest of the klatch it’s been a real privilege to call them my friends who listen, share, learn, teach and hopefully forgive me for my lecturing (it’s the pedagogue in me) and that’s one of the many things I’m thankful for this year. Here’s to another cup and a catch up. May you not only enjoy being around people but more importantly may they enjoy you being around them.