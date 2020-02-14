Ulmer: Exercise is the fountain of youth

Somewhere in the back of my mind I sensed that either of my loyal readers might be wondering what I’ve been doing when I’m not driveling about the state of our nation, so here goes.

For the record, doing nothing all day has kept me quite busy, especially since I changed my morning coffee routine, but that’s another story so I'll just let that hang there for a while.

Anyway it’s interesting to note how others notice when you’ve changed something. For instance this change in routine shifted my gym time from 9-10 a.m. to 7-8 a.m. The first day Ron, a fellow gym rat and former basketball teammate, walked over and asked if something was wrong because for years he was usually leaving when I was arriving.

For those of you that have been practicing gym avoidance, we gym rats do our gym time in hour long shifts and over time you could almost set your watch to each one's arrival. We don’t talk much to each other mainly because we’re busy overexerting ourselves with the great hope that whoever said there are only so many ticks in a ticker was wrong.

The mood is always pleasant as we share equipment and make sure we put it away and wipe it off before heading toward the next stage of head banging.