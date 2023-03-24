So this week’s political lesson will begin with something those nasty "woke" people are propagating: ESG investing. According to most of the local talk show media along with a huge majority of our elected officials, ESG investing will kill capitalism, the government will own everything, so buy a survival kit then convert all your currency into gold and bury it out back in shallow unmarked graves. Let me start by stating that all the conspiratorial Armageddon warriors may be right but as usual I beg to differ.

So I headed to the cloud where I found Investopedia.com which said the following: “Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing refers to a set of standards for a company’s behavior used by socially conscious investors to screen potential investments.”

“Environmental criteria consider how a company safeguards the environment, including corporate policies addressing climate change, for example. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company’s leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

Maybe it’s my naïveté but shouldn’t all corporations already be doing this? Once again the free market has me wondering what they are trying to get away with. Yes I know most free marketers are nice honest people but over the years quite a few of the big guys have taught me to inventory the silverware before letting them leave the room, but I digress.

So what’s wrong with surveying and grading how well publicly offered corporations take care of their employees, customers and communities? How about their governance, are they audited, is their board just a rubber stamp or open to diversity? Do they encourage their employees to participate in community events? Do they make sure they’re not damaging the environment? Do they produce products that will leave things better off than they found them or just hope someone will clean up the debris their business leaves in their wake?

I understand why the private sector’s nose is a bit out of joint because nobody likes someone else poking their nose into their private business. But it seems to me that when it comes to things like managing huge retirement accounts using billions of tax dollars to invest in the marketplace someone needs to make sure that things are on the up and up. Yes there are existing laws and rules used to regulate these ventures and outside of a few humongous hiccups they’ve worked pretty well so far.

The key here isn’t that these companies/funds are going to be required to meet ESG standards, rather it’s presently an option. Companies can choose whether or not they want to be graded and have their grade exposed. I encourage you to take a gander/Google some of the specifics involved in the ESG, and if you’re anything like me you’re likely to walk away wondering where all the vehement opposition is coming from.

Seems to me that we all need to be concerned about how our investment community rates with our environment, society and governance. Let’s face some facts: ESG is made to assure that the money we invest in our retirements is responsibly invested in funds that enhance our environment along with our society and it’s governed with we investors/stockholders in mind and most of all that their efforts will take good care of us when we need it. Hmm, sounds like a good idea to me. Could this just be another politically oriented culture war?

Anyway I know that a lot of folks don’t want to be exposed to "wokeness" so at this point I’m not sure if I should apologize or go into hiding for enlightening you.