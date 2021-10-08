Ulmer: Enjoying the return of Tschida wildlife

The temp passed 80 last week and the Vikings lead the Browns 7 to 0 at half time. The family just abandoned me in the wilds of Tschida and I had a hankering to say something, so here I am trying to do that before something else tickles my fancy.

Both my loyal readers have read about how this time of year, thanks to a serious reduction in human activity, the true natives of the area return: wildlife.

Last night around sundown the turkeys entertained us. There’s a flock of eight turkeys (two moms and six kids) that have grown used to us being around. The moms keep a wary eye on us when we pass by but the kids just ignore us.

So last night we were watching the sun set when the flock paused about 50 feet from where we were sitting. All of a sudden one of the moms loudly flapped her huge wings and flew straight up into a cottonwood tree. Shortly thereafter the kids headed to their own trees. Once everyone was settled the other mom took off to roost.

I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a wild turkey fly but if you ever do you will remember it. Turkeys have one of the least aerodynamic bodies in the wild kingdom. Huge breasts with huge floppy feathered wings, tails and a skinny head make for what it an incredibly awkward sight, kinda like watching a house sprout wings and fly away; anyway we wished them good night.