Ulmer: Enjoying the return of Tschida wildlife

The temp passed 80 last week and the Vikings lead the Browns 7 to 0 at half time. The family just abandoned me in the wilds of Tschida and I had a hankering to say something, so here I am trying to do that before something else tickles my fancy.
Both my loyal readers have read about how this time of year, thanks to a serious reduction in human activity, the true natives of the area return: wildlife.
Last night around sundown the turkeys entertained us. There’s a flock of eight turkeys (two moms and six kids) that have grown used to us being around. The moms keep a wary eye on us when we pass by but the kids just ignore us.
So last night we were watching the sun set when the flock paused about 50 feet from where we were sitting. All of a sudden one of the moms loudly flapped her huge wings and flew straight up into a cottonwood tree. Shortly thereafter the kids headed to their own trees. Once everyone was settled the other mom took off to roost.
I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a wild turkey fly but if you ever do you will remember it. Turkeys have one of the least aerodynamic bodies in the wild kingdom. Huge breasts with huge floppy feathered wings, tails and a skinny head make for what it an incredibly awkward sight, kinda like watching a house sprout wings and fly away; anyway we wished them good night.
The hawks have returned which adds to the silence because they eat other birds. They’re huge this year; I was on a morning walk when one came out of an evergreen tree, its size startled me. At first I thought it was a young eagle but later that day I heard a familiar shrill whistle then a return whistle from the other side of the bay. The next morning there was a cloud of feathers flying over something they had caught. It didn’t take long for them to consume whatever it was and return to the trees.
Each morning there’s a blue heron that patiently prowls along the shoreline of our bay. Blue heron are a rather majestic species of crane. They have really long skinny legs that allow them to silently wait in the shallows for their prey. Their necks are also long and skinny. Their beaks are like long sharp spears that can easily impale or swallow whatever comes within range. This morning it was stuffing itself full of minnows. The beauty of a heron is when it takes flight, its long legs fold up like landing gear on a plane, its neck extends, and its long wings are beautifully fringed in black and blue as it gracefully heads to wherever.
Deer have been around most of the summer but as people leave they tend to hang around where people used to be. The other day during my morning coffee, four does and a short horned buck hung around the beach. The sunrise really drew out their beautiful buckskin colors as they got a drink before heading up the bank to find something to eat. I just hope these whitetails don’t get bit by the blue tongue bug.
Coyotes can be heard howling at each other throughout the nights. Their cries sound like some of them are in a state of incredible pain, but not being an expert, what do I know? I already told my loyal readers about the beavers (so far three people have indicated that they eradicated them. No new hovels yet so my fingers are crossed). I’ve run out of space so I’ll save the vultures, geese, ducks, snakes, squirrels, gophers, bugs and such until later.