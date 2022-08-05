Ulmer: Enjoying the dog days of summer at Lake Tschida

For those of you who lost track of days of the month, August is now underway which means I need to once again remind folks that school should not start until after Labor Day. Having said that and knowing it will have no effect I’ll move onto something else.

Everyone knows that summer is way too short around here and although a lot of people think the Fourth of July is the end of summer it’s not because the best weather usually occurs during August. By then the winds die down and the dog days of summer have settled in. If you doubt me I suggest you pay attention to the winds when we head into September because that’s the cusp when summer seriously fades into fall. I’d be willing to bet that whenever we enter a new season the winds blow it in but, as usual I might be wrong on that one too.

Anyway Abe, Jacque, Tristan, Camryn and Lexi showed up last weekend and the weather was awesome so we hit the beaches. Camryn bought her dad a huge yellow duck floaty that said it would hold 350 pounds. Abe doesn’t weigh quite that much but when you toss in his brother Ben we’re talking well over a 400-pound total. So we’re quite happy to report the rubber ducky lived up to its bragging rights.

The dang thing was too big to put on our pontoon deck so we had to mount it on the pontoon’s canvas Bimini top. As you might imagine we were quite easy to spot out on the lake and we drew quite a bit of attention as we headed toward a beach on the other side.

We hit the beach and stayed there until just before sunset. We slightly miscalculated and since we were still wet once the sun went down, all of our passengers developed goose bumps on the way home.

Once home we found dry clothes, ate, and settled in for the evening. I had heard that meteor showers were supposed to happen so I headed to our outside deck to check it out. Tristan and I sat there for quite a while and sure enough every couple of minutes the meteors came in. In between the meteors we spotted satellites and for the record we think we saw more satellites than meteors. Some satellites traveled south to north and some east to west, either way it seemed like a fairly constant stream of satellites so it was a pretty cool experience, at least up until I realized that it was way past my bedtime.

Another fun weekend in the wilds of Tschida passed and August is underway. Tristan starts football practice this week and most parents are busy doing all the things they need to do to get their kids ready for school, so this summer ain’t gonna be around much longer.

According to the Mandan school district calendar school starts Aug. 24 this year so there’s only three weekends of summer left. Therefore I encourage you to get out there and enjoy what’s left of the dog days of summer before school starts because once that happens summer’s over.

Of course those of us who don’t go to school or work anymore don’t really care when school starts and will therefore continue doing our summer things until the weather just won’t let us do it anymore, so I guess all I’m saying here is summer could have two more weekends if school started after Labor Day.

So much for not saying any more about school starting after Labor Day, sorry ‘bout that but both my loyal readers know that once I head down the road, I can’t turn back. Here’s hoping you enjoy what’s left of summer.