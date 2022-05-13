Ulmer: Enjoying life in the Tschida bubble

So here we are, you and me, and unless there’s someone reading over your shoulder, it’s just the two of us. If you’ve been here before you know that I have no idea what I’m gonna say here because I haven’t said much yet so here we go.

Anyway I’m out here in the wilds watching our beloved prairie metamorphose from brown to green, reminding all of us that there ain’t much question about something called resurrection. The world envelopes us with this miracle when our frozen tundra returns to life as trees bud and bloom, huge masses of green grass carpet the horizons, like I was saying I don’t know about you but May is indeed my favorite time of the year.

The turkeys must be done mating out here because we have a mama turkey nesting under our deck, and yes we are doing our best not to bother her. Of course we didn’t notice her until I mowed the lawn. She popped out from under the deck and ran around the cabin three times before settling back in her nest. Hope we can keep the dogs away long enough for her hatchlings to find safer ground. So far she ignores us, probably because we’re working most days and I think/hope she feels comfortable enough to stick around. Guess it’ll be awhile before I mow again.

The lake is up, right there where we like it. We finally dug our pontoon from under a huge snowdrift and put it in the lake. Yep first one in and if all goes well we may qualify for the last one out. Would like to put the lake pump in and start watering my stuff but the water’s too high. We needed to put the pontoon in before putting the lake pump in because it’s a submersible, which means the heavy pump part gets dumped as deep into the bay as we can get it. This requires placing the pump on the pontoon’s front splash board and backing out as far as the pipes will let us. If all goes well we only have to put it in once and take it out once. Had to take a breath here and take the rest of the day off just trying to describe that one to you.

Anyway the neighbors are returning; Vando’s got his dock in, Skip has new tires on his 4-wheeler, Gina’s been picking up pine cones and Fisher’s been mowing. It won’t be long before the first weekend of summer arrives kicking off another summer out here in the wilds of a secret undisclosed untraceable by GPS or satellites deep in a reinforced man cave that happens to have a laptop handy and not much else to do but to talk to someone like you, and that’s all I got to say about that.

As you might be able to tell by now I enjoy living in this bubble but I’m one of those oddities that also likes to keep up on what’s going on in the world. Sometimes the culture wars drive me as nuts as Putin invading Ukraine enrages me. My political science degree indicates that change really is the only construct when it comes to civilization and oft times those changes burp into new paradigms. It seems to me that the world is on the precipice of dramatic change, so now might be a good time to keep an eye on who's really trying to leave this place better off than we found it while praying that good wins in the end. Nice visiting with you.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

