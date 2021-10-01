Ulmer: Enjoy warm weather while it lasts

The upside of fall this year is that unlike most of our neighbors in the wilds of Lake Tschida, we’re still out here. Yes there are a few others that hang on but most cabin owners have shut down for the season. Unlike the others we usually hang on until everything freezes up, like the water line from our well to the cabin, meaning the toilet becomes unusable and, as you might imagine, makes life rather uncomfortable.

Anyway we aren’t there yet so we’re still here. We are the only pontoon left in our bay and before going into town for Renee’s birthday party I had to remove the fifth beaver den from under the aforementioned lone pontoon in our bay. It is presently my sincere hope that after destroying their fifth home, which consists of enough branches to stuff our pontoon from bow to stern, they will take the hint that they are no longer welcome in our bay.

From what we can tell there are two busy beavers trying to settle into the bay. They clip all sorts of trees, dogwoods, ash, cottonwood that they drag under the pontoon to create their hovel. I checked last night and there wasn’t a stick under the pontoon when I went to bed, but this morning they had rebuilt their nest for the fifth time, so I once again tediously removed it before consulting what’s left of my neighbors for their advice as how to remove them.

I won’t reveal any names but a couple of them have the appropriate hunting license that allows them to hunt beavers, so I engaged them. I heard a couple of rifle shots late last night and got a report that the problem was taken care of. However at the time of this writing I’m heading into town without siting any carcasses so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this solution was successful. In the meantime may the bounty you share with our animal and insect neighbors not exceed your ability to give it away. Oh yeah, and Happy Birthday, Renee.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

