Ulmer: Enduring the madness of March weather

Therefore after surviving almost 70 winters around here, I think it could be a scientific fact that the only really good thing about March is that it comes after February and ends in April. The old saying that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb disregards the excruciating psychological peaks and valleys type of PTSD that we locals have experienced during the month of March.

Snow storms one day, lawn mowing the next. Take your parka off but keep it handy, snow boots should not be put in storage yet, mittens and hats should not be left behind just tucked away. Snow removal equipment should be put out of the way but not stored as the weather in March can be quite deceptive.

Just when you think it’s safe to shed a layer of clothes, an Alberta clipper will change your mind. March is on the cusp of a change in seasons from winter to spring, which means all sorts of atmospheric struggles turn weather forecasting into a mysterious soup. Therefore it’s important to at least look out the window before deciding what your attire should be for the day.

On a good year, the transition from March to April erases the possibility of snow. Not so on a normal year because the lion has a tendency to stick around long enough to give everyone that previously mentioned hangover.