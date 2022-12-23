Ulmer: Embrace the great joys, memories of the season

After two major blizzards dumped over 40 inches of snow the calendar indicates that winter finally got underway Tuesday. Then in order to prove the calendar’s correctness the forecasts indicate temperatures will hover somewhere in the teens below zero.

Both my loyal readers know that I consider Dec. 21 the first day of summer because our days get longer so June 21 becomes the first day of winter because days get shorter. Since neither of my readers want their summers to be that short they usually just blow me off. But it’s the truth and I’m sticking to it because it means that spring is on the way giving hope that we can see the light at the end of the tunnels of snow that have buried us this year. Anyway before I lose either of my loyal readers I’ll head onto something else.

Christmas is here and it’s time for good cheer so Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and all those around you. More than likely you, like everyone else I know have some great Christmas stories: some are good, some are sad and most likely all of them have left some sort of mark in your life. So here’s one of mine.

Way back when I was a kid during the 1950s, downtown Mandan was really different than it is today. For instance the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot was previously occupied by the McDonald Hotel, Corner Bar, City Cab and the Palace Theater with Remund Ford occupying the space where the bank building is.

The Palace Theater closed first but I do remember going to the kids matinees and watching Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin movies along with Snow White, Dumbo, and Bugs Bunny cartoons. These matinees were jam-packed, there were a couple of times we sat in the aisles. Shortly before Christmas when we exited the show hall we were greeted by Santa and his helpers who were handing out small paper bags of candy and peanuts.

Everyone got something and one time I remember Santa came over to hand me a bag and I had this feeling that I was a lot closer to this Santa than any I had encountered before. He handed me the bag, wished me Merry Christmas, I thanked him and headed home musing about the encounter. A couple of blocks later it dawned on me that this Santa was my dad.

Naturally once Dad got home I confronted him and he wouldn’t own up to my accusations so I believed him and let the issue pass as other Christmas butterflies demanded my attention. My memory might have jammed a lot of moments together but I think this was also the year that one of my presents was a helicopter.

Grandma Cora often told the story of the time that she gave me a helicopter that somehow got trashed before I opened the present. She used this story to tell everyone how good I was at handling the unexpected. Evidently when I removed the helicopter from the box the rotors fell off and the first thing I excitedly said was “oh boy, just what I wanted a broken helicopter.”

So here we are in the midst of the season of giving, celebrating the blessings that we Christians have been given by doing our best to give more than we’ve received. Wouldn’t you know I never had a helicopter before and my gift to Grandma Cora was my excitement in getting a broken toy and although it took a few years to pass my dad did finally own up to being Santa Claus in more ways than I could ever count. Here’s hoping Santa brings you great joy and that you’re grateful for whatever anyone gives you for Christmas, even if it’s broken.