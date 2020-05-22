Ulmer: Efforts to defeat virus becoming ingrained into our social milieu

I assume that most of you have cell phones and as you know they track every move, call, text, message you make. Then add the latest COVID-19 twist where the concept of contact tracing enters the process of bending the curve, i.e. - if you got close to someone with COVID-19 you will be tracked down and notified that you are to quarantine for two weeks.

Then there’s homeschooling and working from home that changes the paradigm for education and work. Most of us have been able to work from home for quite a while but homeschooling was limited to special online courses or a few parents who wanted to homeschool their kids. Much to parents' chagrin here we are today when all school age kids are being homeschooled.

Not only are we homeschooling but many of us are shopping from home. In many homes going shopping was a favorite way to get out of the house to see what’s going on. Today going to the store or attending out of home appointments has become a last resort. One has to wonder how much this isolation will affect our ability to socialize like we used to.