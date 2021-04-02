Ulmer: Easter reminds us life is in a constant state of resurrection

Mother Earth is in a constant state of resurrection as all life passes and goes through the cycles of being born, living, dying and starting over somewhere somehow. Think of the caterpillar morphing into a butterfly; perhaps we too morph into some other form of life.

Like the caterpillar waiting to morph this year spring seems to be filled with hope that we can come out of our COVID isolated world and once again participate in whatever normal activities we used to partake.

Experts are still telling us to wear masks, even after being vaccinated, and keep our distance and from what I can tell most folks are ignoring the experts warning.

A few weeks ago masks outnumbered the maskless. Not so today as my count indicates that masks have become passe. Maybe the mask less know something that I don’t.

Maybe they’ve just given up on COVID; maybe they still think that COVID is some sort of off the rails conspiracy that confirms their paranoia that the government just wants to take away our right to be stupid. Maybe they just don’t care anymore so all we can do is hope that they’re right and the experts are wrong while praying that the light we presently see at the end of the tunnel isn’t a train.