Ulmer: Do all you can to become good friends with your maker

So here we are in the midst of trying to survive the effects of a microscopic virus that has brought the entire world to its knees. We’ve been told not to leave our homes unless it’s essential, avoid working, don’t leave your house without a face mask, wash your hands, sanitize everything you touch, buy a beer but don’t drink it with anyone, report violators. It’s like being in a bad apocalyptic horror movie.

And the interesting part is that our best compliance efforts presently involve just slowing up the pace of infection while knowing that all of us will eventually be exposed to the dang thing.

What we’re going through today has happened before. Think of smallpox, the plagues of Moses, the great famines or floods. Could each of those have been some type of rapture or just a result of Mother Earth tiring of being dominated by human beings?

You gotta admit that over the millennia Mother Earth has burped a wide variety of dominate species: dinosaurs, mastodons, buffaloes, dodos, and she may just be tired of us trying to run the place.

Thus we may be in the midst of another one of those times of cleansing where our species, like all other living beings, may have exceeded the capacity of our host. You have to admit that we haven’t really been very nice to her lately.