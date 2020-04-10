Ulmer: Do all you can to become good friends with your maker

Have you spent much time thinking about the possibility of being raptured? By the way, both my loyal readers know that this note could just be another one of those flatulencies that come along with doing nothing all day and not being done by bedtime. You’ve been warned.
Well since neither of us seems to have been raptured, I’ll continue on here. The rapture is one of those debatable Bible beliefs that not all Christian faiths accept, but it does stir most folk's imagination.
Most Christian faiths believe that the rapture is the joy we will experience when we finally meet our maker. Many evangelical Christians believe that the rapture will occur shortly before the second coming of Christ. God will snatch away all the true Christians and leave the rest of us in the midst of a seven-year tribulation governed by an anti-Christ.
The tribulation, according to the book of Revelation, is filled with all sorts of horrors designed to separate those who really believe in God from those who don’t and, spoiler alert, those who survive will see Jesus descend from the clouds to rule for a 1,000 years.
I don’t know about you, but I gotta be honest here. I’d like to think that I’ve been a good Christian, but the likelihood of me getting snatched up in the big rapture is infinitesimally small. Therefore too much longevity increases the chances of me having to survive the tribulation, but I digress.
So here we are in the midst of trying to survive the effects of a microscopic virus that has brought the entire world to its knees. We’ve been told not to leave our homes unless it’s essential, avoid working, don’t leave your house without a face mask, wash your hands, sanitize everything you touch, buy a beer but don’t drink it with anyone, report violators. It’s like being in a bad apocalyptic horror movie.
And the interesting part is that our best compliance efforts presently involve just slowing up the pace of infection while knowing that all of us will eventually be exposed to the dang thing.
What we’re going through today has happened before. Think of smallpox, the plagues of Moses, the great famines or floods. Could each of those have been some type of rapture or just a result of Mother Earth tiring of being dominated by human beings?
You gotta admit that over the millennia Mother Earth has burped a wide variety of dominate species: dinosaurs, mastodons, buffaloes, dodos, and she may just be tired of us trying to run the place.
Thus we may be in the midst of another one of those times of cleansing where our species, like all other living beings, may have exceeded the capacity of our host. You have to admit that we haven’t really been very nice to her lately.
So here’s my advice on how to survive the latest worldwide challenge: do all you can to become good friends with your maker. Rumor has it that the best way to do that is to try your best to leave those around you with more smiles than frowns, because what goes around comes around. Be humble with your kindness because being kind to others helps you more that it does them.
From the beginning of our time human beings have wondered whether or not there is such a thing as an afterlife. We all die, but do we fade to nothing? Do we enter another existence? Do we recycle into butterflies, or do we just hang around our graves waiting to resurrect? None of us really knows. Evidently life is one of those journeys where we don’t know where we’re going until we get there.
But then again spring is an annual blessing that reminds us that life really does happen after death. And, as usual, everything I said here could be wrong. Happy Easter.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
