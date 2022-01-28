Ulmer: Denial about Jan. 6 creates obstacle

It seems to me that too many Americans are suffering from a severe case of denial. According to Merriam-Webster, "Denial is the refusal to admit the truth or reality."

So let’s start with the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection because there seems to be more than a bit of denial going on there. Our Congressional delegation (Armstrong, Cramer, Hoeven) seem to be suffering from the same PTSD that swept over their GOP counterparts. It’s like some sort of Rasputin-like hypnosis has led them and many of their followers into denying the truth.

After Trump, Hannity, Hennen, and the rest of the right wing media around here invited me to their Jan. 6 insurrection I turned on the TV to see what they were up to. Wow, there really was a big deal going on. Our Capitol building was being trashed by Trump supporters, people died, hundreds injured, all because their leader led them into a horrifying state of denial by instructing them to fight like hell.

And here we are today with the Republicans doing all they can to make we the people ignore the fact that Trump’s people scared the bejeebers out of everyone -- denial anyone? Well if you don’t see it, you ain’t looking! Whether you like it or not the insurrection occurred and we are now on the cusp of fearing what may happen next.

So who is responsible for the mean spirit that seems to be swallowing up our social order? Maybe it’s once again the squeaky wheel syndrome or it could be related to the fact that empty wagons make a lot of noise syndrome. Or, it could have something to do with the all hat and no cattle syndrome. But I think there’s a strong possibility that tracking the truth through a swamp of free speech takes more effort than we the people are willing to exert.

All of us have experienced some sort of personal denial, thankfully most of us recover once we’re able to handle the truth. Yes indeed, the truth sets you free. Denial is a huge part of addiction and it’s usually a huge obstacle to overcome. More often than not those in denial externalize their problems (they blame the world around them, spouse, job, election officials, Democrats, etc.) and the only way anyone can resolve their denial is when they internalize their blame. (You are the only one who can resolve your problems.)

So how does that apply to the Jan. 6 insurrection? Glad you asked, it seems to me that one side is denying its existence and the other side is trying to make sure it never happens again. There’s a real gap in goals here and one has to ask who's causing this denial, what leaders are they listening to and why?

It's politics at its worst because despite the facts, neither side thinks it can afford to let the other side win. The facts should be quite easy to spot here, especially if you were in the Capitol building while it was being ransacked. You would think members of our delegation who were in the midst of all this would be more interested in why all those folks who were supposedly on their side scared the hell out of them, but they’re not.

Maybe I missed something because immediately afterward they stood on the right side of this issue but from what I’ve heard they’re presently in a state of political denial and they sure shouldn’t be. The sad part is in their hearts they know what they’re doing is wrong, but they keep doing it anyway and worse yet they will suffer no sanctions for their denial because their core voters agree with the big lie.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

