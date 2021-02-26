Ulmer: Critical thought requires common sense

I try to wear a mask wherever I go and it has helped deal with that dang cold snap we suffered through, but since Gov. Doug Burgum lifted the mask mandate there’s more folks without them than with them. I’ve noted a few times that I was the only one in line with a mask on and folks seemed to be looking askance at me. My wife’s not nearly the wall flower I am so she chides the maskless by asking them why they aren’t wearing a mask and too many of the responses have been "because we don’t have to."
Anyway the Mrs. and I got our first shots last Friday so I feel a bit safer about re-joining my coffee klatch that I’ve been sneaking in and out of for the last couple weeks.
Like most folks around here we’ve been isolating at our house for just about a year now. Both my loyal readers know our house consists of a 20-year-old granddaughter, her boyfriend, one son, one wife, one cat, one fish and an occasional German Shepherd.
We’ve been following the CDC guidelines so we canceled our Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings along with a few birthday parties and other normal events. So far we’ve been able to escape the virus but it’s sure taken the wind out of our usual routines. Prior to this dang pandemic everyone in our tribe would show up at our house for Wednesday church night dinner. Hopefully we’ll be able to pick this up again someday.
Even so, my complaints about all this are rather minor compared to my sixth-grade grandson who has underlying conditions that have kept him home schooling since last March. He's smart enough to handle the virtual stuff but I worry about the socialization he’s missing. By the time I was in sixth grade my parents had to tie me up to keep me away from my friends so I have to give Brock great credit for his ability to hang in there.
Then again all of us have likely made some sacrifices at some point, but lately it seems that COVID exhaustion has caused too many folks to toss caution to the wind. It’s interesting to note that when Governor Burgum mandated mask wearing COVID cases precipitously dropped us from one of the most infected to least infected states. Masks work.
So here we are a few weeks after lifting the mask mandate and wouldn’t you know there seems to be more maskless than masked people roaming around outside of their homes. Three weeks ago I attended a basketball game and it seemed like everyone had a mask on. This week I attended three games in three different gyms and maybe one out of 15 spectators wore a mask. Did I miss the announcement that the COVID threat is over or have folks just given up trying to protect themselves and those around them?
Given all this I have to wonder if all those maskless folks think COVID is just another hoax perpetuated by a tyrannical government. All I can say to those folks who don’t have faith in science is that they seem to be strong indicators that the dumbing down of America has been accomplished.
It’s rather sad to draw this conclusion but not surprising given all the critical thinking it requires to refute alternate facts that carry more than a hint of conspiracy like Bill Gates will use vaccines to inject computer chips into our bodies and control the world or that vaccines cause autism. Critical thought requires common sense and we all seem to be lacking in the latter. If we don’t get smarter we could end up extending staying away from each other much longer than we wanted to. Keep your mask on and get vaccinated.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.