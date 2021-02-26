Ulmer: Critical thought requires common sense

Then again all of us have likely made some sacrifices at some point, but lately it seems that COVID exhaustion has caused too many folks to toss caution to the wind. It’s interesting to note that when Governor Burgum mandated mask wearing COVID cases precipitously dropped us from one of the most infected to least infected states. Masks work.

So here we are a few weeks after lifting the mask mandate and wouldn’t you know there seems to be more maskless than masked people roaming around outside of their homes. Three weeks ago I attended a basketball game and it seemed like everyone had a mask on. This week I attended three games in three different gyms and maybe one out of 15 spectators wore a mask. Did I miss the announcement that the COVID threat is over or have folks just given up trying to protect themselves and those around them?

Given all this I have to wonder if all those maskless folks think COVID is just another hoax perpetuated by a tyrannical government. All I can say to those folks who don’t have faith in science is that they seem to be strong indicators that the dumbing down of America has been accomplished.

It’s rather sad to draw this conclusion but not surprising given all the critical thinking it requires to refute alternate facts that carry more than a hint of conspiracy like Bill Gates will use vaccines to inject computer chips into our bodies and control the world or that vaccines cause autism. Critical thought requires common sense and we all seem to be lacking in the latter. If we don’t get smarter we could end up extending staying away from each other much longer than we wanted to. Keep your mask on and get vaccinated.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

