Ulmer: Coping with fickle ND weather

So the temp on May 29 barely made it into the 40s and one week later, June 4, it hit 104 degrees, once again affirming the saying if you don’t like the weather stick around a bit as it will change.
We spent most of Memorial Day weekend dressed in hoodies and long pants. We not only had the heat on in the cabin but we fired up the heater in the garage and bunkhouse. It then warmed up on Sunday and we all headed outside but the lake temp was still in the 50s so getting wet swimming, tubing or jet skiing left us either on the beach or in a boat or in the cabin with hoodies on.
When it actually warmed up on Monday, the wind blew us off the lake. The weather improved from there and hot days were in the forecast, 90s to 100s and dry. Then something unusual happened -- the winds became a whisper for a few days in a row. By the way, only locals notice the winds and they usually aren’t favorable.
The 90s came in on Thursday, which caused me to think maybe it’s time to install our air conditioners that we store over the winter. As you may have heard, having a cabin can be a lot of work and one of the main jobs is maintaining a place that isn’t occupied year round. This means we store stuff for the winter and we store stuff for the summer and we store stuff for years because it could come in handy someday.
Since the bunkhouse isn’t used during the winter, it becomes our winter storage unit where we put air conditioners, outdoor furniture, and whatever else we can jam in there.
So Abe and his tribe were coming for the weekend and since they stay in the bunkhouse I had to clean it out by removing the aforementioned articles. I got the air conditioners, dusted them off and stored them in the bedroom thinking it will be awhile before Mother Nature said it was time to install them. We have two indoor air conditioners. All you gotta do is cut a 4-inch hole through a wall to vent the hot air and find a plug close by; they’re easy to install and usually work great.
The weather heated up and I couldn’t find the vent hoses that we had conveniently stored somewhere that remained a lost memory for two days of searching every nook and cranny. They suddenly showed up in a closet that I swear I had looked in at least 20 times before; kinda spooky how stuff like that happens.
The heat wave was underway and the air conditioners were installed when my son decided that we needed another one and brought it out in the midst of the 100-degree day. It took a bit to install it but it works, or so we thought.
We ran the air conditioning for almost two days when we realized that the cabin just didn’t seem to be cooling down like it used to. It was too hot outside to shut them off so we let them run and wondered what was going on.
After discussing the matter my son discovered that we had left the heat on from last weekend, like every room in the place and you know what? Once we turned the heat off the place cooled down real nice.
By now you should be asking yourself, how stupid are those guys? Well sometimes we resemble those remarks and this might be a good example.
Here’s hoping that all the errors you make are correctable.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.