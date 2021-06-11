Ulmer: Coping with fickle ND weather

So the temp on May 29 barely made it into the 40s and one week later, June 4, it hit 104 degrees, once again affirming the saying if you don’t like the weather stick around a bit as it will change.

We spent most of Memorial Day weekend dressed in hoodies and long pants. We not only had the heat on in the cabin but we fired up the heater in the garage and bunkhouse. It then warmed up on Sunday and we all headed outside but the lake temp was still in the 50s so getting wet swimming, tubing or jet skiing left us either on the beach or in a boat or in the cabin with hoodies on.

When it actually warmed up on Monday, the wind blew us off the lake. The weather improved from there and hot days were in the forecast, 90s to 100s and dry. Then something unusual happened -- the winds became a whisper for a few days in a row. By the way, only locals notice the winds and they usually aren’t favorable.

The 90s came in on Thursday, which caused me to think maybe it’s time to install our air conditioners that we store over the winter. As you may have heard, having a cabin can be a lot of work and one of the main jobs is maintaining a place that isn’t occupied year round. This means we store stuff for the winter and we store stuff for the summer and we store stuff for years because it could come in handy someday.