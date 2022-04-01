Ulmer: Conversations with the local coffee klatch

The record indicates that life at "the I can’t sleep any longer so might as well get up and make sure my coffee klatch isn’t talking about me yet" morning routine has been fairly consistent, and at this age consistency is a good thing, but I already digress.

Both my loyal readers know that my coffee klatch rarely appreciates my analysis of politics because mine often differs from theirs. But that doesn’t seem to interfere with this group’s hopes to be surrounded by free speech that might be worth listening to.

Depending on the day there’s somewhere around three to 15 people with nothing else to do between 6:30 and 9 a.m. that end up at Cappuccino on Collins. Some of us have been engaged in this routine since 1994 when Shari "Jo" Ereth opened the place up.

Jo sold it to Tera who sold it to Dot who recently sold it to Trish. I’ve spent more time waking up with all four of them than any of them want to admit.

We were all recently shocked and saddened to learn that Jo died in a car accident in Montana. She was a really fun friend who always seemed to pass her smile from her face to mine and we all extend our condolences to her family and friends.

Anyway the latest change of ownership hasn’t affected our routine much because they’ve kept the coffee coming. For the record it didn’t take them long to realize caffeinated seniors should not be left unsupervised and they’ve done a great job of figuring out how to handle our mob. I do have to wonder what some of their other customers think about stumbling into this occasionally raucous caffeinated crowd of old folks, but then again most of them keep coming back so there is that.

Over the years the conversations haven’t changed much. Many mornings are spent resolving questions like I got this thingamajig does anyone know how to discombobulate it? Local news always seems to lead to an open mic session that oft times breaks into small chat groups that head off on their own and where you are is whatever comes off the table you're seated at.

Often the conversation starts off across the tables but as the crowd crescendos the chats slowly turn to whomever you’re sitting closest to because you can’t hear what’s going on over there.

Yes there have been a few times that the crowd wished I would just take my coffee and go but mostly they’ve allowed me to sit somewhere that minimizes any damage I may bring to the subject that day.

Back in my working days it wasn’t unusual for me to show up just as Jo or Tara opened up at 6 a.m. There were a number of times I had to wait for their machinery to warm up and this provided room for a daily chat while finishing their morning touch-up routines and allowing me to get to know them better.

These days I sleep in a bit longer and usually show up after Bob, get a latte and find a seat while the rest of the klatch slowly arrives. It doesn’t take long for the caffeine to kick in and conversations get underway. By 9 a.m. the caffeine takes full effect and the klatch unklatches for the next 24 hours when it starts all over again.

This time of year I abandon the klatch by moving to the lake for the summer so I’d really appreciate it if either of my loyal readers would stop by Cappuccino on Collins and take notes so I know what was said about me when I return in the fall. Here’s hoping wherever you end up is close to where you wanted to be; miss ya Jo.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

