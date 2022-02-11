Ulmer: Constitution designed to meet the people's needs

It seems that politicians who chortle about being a constitutionalist think that it gives them some sort of leg up on the rest of our elected officials, and it’s left me thinking, huh?

As I recall, any person that gets elected to public office has to take an oath stating that they will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States so what’s going on here?

Our founders understood in order to form a more perfect union we the people would need rules to govern/balance the tugs and pulls of a free society, so they created a living document we call our Constitution.

Coffee Klatcher Bob has slid a massive number of books under the coffee table into my lap and he recently dropped two more on me.

The first book, “Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution” by Mike Duncan covered the accomplishments of Lafayette. The second book “James Madison, America’s First Politician” by Jay Cost focused on the political details that our Constitution’s authors had to overcome to create the United States.

Marquis de Lafayette (1757-1834) was a French noble who in many ways literally won the revolutionary war for us. From there he spent the remainder of his years installing similar freedoms through his major roles during the French revolutions.

James Madison (1751-1836) was our fourth president, but more importantly he was most noted for being a brilliant political theorist that heavily influenced our Constitution.

First off it’s always interesting to go back in time (1700s) where the inconveniences of daily life would be more than most of us could bear today. Today we get things done in milliseconds back then just sending a letter would take months, sometimes years.

The distances and differences between colonies/states provided for more local rule than we have today, each state developed its own personality/interests/economy/independence. Although the 13 colonies united to expel the British their bond withered when it came to uniting state’s rights issues like slavery, borders, commerce, representation, etc.

The first problem was getting everyone together. Many colonies decided not to show up because showing up meant the delegates had to abandon their lives back home; the majority of delegates were fairly well off and owned property as well as slaves. The original constitutional thought was that only property owners should be allowed to govern, the rest of us would be nothing more than compliant citizens.

There was some whispered chatter back then about freeing the slaves, but the conversations like those about Trump today were only held in safe environments. It's interesting to note that Southerners worried that the North’s population would give them an advantage so they inserted a clause allowing slave holders to count each slave as three-fifths of a non-voting person to balance things. In addition women were not allowed to be part of the process.

Many folks today think that our Constitution is etched in stone but our founders felt it should be more of a living document by creating an amendment process adding the first 10 amendments known as our Bill of Rights. Over the years other amendments freed the slaves and gave women the vote. Thomas Jefferson thought the people should review our Constitution every 20 years or so because he knew that our republic would evolve as it matured. As our politicians try to convince us that they’re constitutionalists, you and I need to understand that there will be times when tugs and pulls of a free society demand that government of, for, and by the people will evolve over time. It was designed to be a living document that meets our needs, not some perfect monolith that should be worshiped.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

