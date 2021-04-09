Ulmer: Completing my 'Hardly a Davidson’s' maiden voyage

She was purring away ready to rumble so I slowly mounted, cranked the throttle and we began our journey together. I put my feet on the foot pegs and my knees seemed quite close to my armpits so I gave her some gas.

At this point I discovered that the seat was even smaller. Unbeknownst to me, a modicum of my personal rear was hanging off the back of the seat, so when I gunned her she threw her front wheel into the air and I quickly got my feet back on the ground and hit the kill switch before she flipped out of control.

I then took 10 breaths, OK maybe 20 before correcting my position and starting again. We headed down to the bay, ran a circle around the beach then headed for the road where I discovered the only real flaw in my new toy: there is a shock absorber on the front but not in the back.

So there I was reacquainting myself to the trails, and like a typical road warrior I decided to check out the main badly wash-boarded gravel road so I could open her up and see what she could do.