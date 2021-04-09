Ulmer: Completing my 'Hardly a Davidson’s' maiden voyage

I returned to the wilds of Lake Tschida last weekend and here’s the report: so far nothing’s broke, the ice is off the lake but the water temp is 38, so no skinny dipping for a while.
I bought myself and anyone else who wants to use it a new toy, a motorcycle. Whenever I had to make a trip to Runnings, I found myself checking out their mini-motorcycles. I must have sat on the dang things during at least four trips to the store before I decided to buy one. For your information, it seemed reasonably priced.
By now you should be asking what kind of motorcycle is it Dan? Glad you asked; it’s a Coleman with a 6 horsepower lawnmower engine, fat tires, slip clutch (no shifting), bright green fenders, and a headlight that only turns on when the engine is running. The handle bars are about three feet high, the seat isn’t nearly as large or as comfortable as it was in the store and the rig weighs in at 165 pounds. Anyway I loaded up my Hardly a Davidson and headed for the lake.
Back in the '70s and '80s we had mini-bikes out here, but after a significant amount of brutality and cannibalism, we had to junk them. So it’s been awhile, but it was fun, so thus the plot of this story.
I mentioned earlier that my Hardly a Davidson is powered by a lawnmower motor, so it has one of those self-starters where you gotta pull the starter cord yourself. In this case I yanked on that dang cord 10 times before I grabbed the manual that told me to turn the "kill" switch on before trying to start it. Wouldn’t you know the manual was right because the dang thing fired up on the first pull.
She was purring away ready to rumble so I slowly mounted, cranked the throttle and we began our journey together. I put my feet on the foot pegs and my knees seemed quite close to my armpits so I gave her some gas.
At this point I discovered that the seat was even smaller. Unbeknownst to me, a modicum of my personal rear was hanging off the back of the seat, so when I gunned her she threw her front wheel into the air and I quickly got my feet back on the ground and hit the kill switch before she flipped out of control.
I then took 10 breaths, OK maybe 20 before correcting my position and starting again. We headed down to the bay, ran a circle around the beach then headed for the road where I discovered the only real flaw in my new toy: there is a shock absorber on the front but not in the back.
So there I was reacquainting myself to the trails, and like a typical road warrior I decided to check out the main badly wash-boarded gravel road so I could open her up and see what she could do.
After a few nasty bounces I had to slow her down and look for the smoothest pathway. Undaunted I spotted a flat stretch and let ‘er rip. Even though it felt like I was going 100 mph I think it actually topped out around 20 to 25 mph when I ran full throttle into a stretch of washboard that severely rattled my bones. I backed off the throttle and bounced my way back to stable ground where I once again took a few deep breathes before completing my Hardly a Davidson’s maiden voyage. For the record it’ll take a few rides before I decide if I should give it to the grandkids; so far my teeth haven’t lost any fillings, so there is that.
That’s about all I have to say about that so far. May you be able to hang onto whatever you get your hands on.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.