Ulmer: Completing my 72nd tour around the sun

I recently began my 72nd tour around the sun and it’d be a safe bet that neither of my loyal readers figured I’d last this long, and despite agreeing with both of them, here I am.

Not having much else to do I conducted a random internet search asking for a list of noted/famous people born on the same day I was. Here’s the short list.

Evidently the first person ever born on my birthday came into the world in 1342 because that’s when this particular list started, and like most folks I believe everything I see on the internet. Anyway he was a Frenchman called Phillip the Bold which sounded kinda impressive when I first read it but he only made it 40 years before going down as just another guy born on the same day as me.

In 1706 Ben Franklin came into the world, 1829 Catherine Booth co-founder of the Salvation Army checked in, 1899 Al Capone showed up, 1922 Betty White blessed us, 1931 James Earl Jones resonated, 1942 Muhammad Ali punched his way in, 1950 me, 1962 Jim Carrey crazy came along, and in 1963 Michelle Obama gracefully entered our world. I could go on and on but I eventually concluded that I may have already told you more than you want to know about my birthday, but that’s never stopped me before.

For you math geeks, my birthday, not counting the time between when this note is written and it becomes public, indicates that I’ve now survived in excess of 26,280 days. That may seem like a lot to me but it pales when compared to Clark Gable who survived 120 years (43,800 days) and it would be a really safe bet that I ain’t gonna duplicate that number. (By the way, if you make any money on that I hope you’ll contribute the usual 10% to the "Save Dan’s Dreams" fund.)

By now your most likely wondering where’s this guy going here which is a question that I’ve wondered about for 72 years. I’d like to think that my plan unfolded as anticipated, but the truth is planning has never been my forte. In reviewing how I got to where I am, it seems that I began chasing butterflies shortly after they let me out of the incubator.

Butterflies and shiny objects have led me around for decades, and more often than not, I had no idea where they were going so I just trusted that they were headed toward something that might peak my interest.

Yes, they’ve led me into some rabbit holes, landed me in a few tar babies, but overall the challenges we’ve encountered together somehow made me into whatever I am today.

OK there were a few times I made plans in hopes of achieving goals like completing college, buying a house and such but more often than not my plans were interrupted by all sorts of unknowns. For instance none of my children were planned, rather each one was conceived while we were uninsured, each was born a month early, complete with complications and paid for out of our pockets, and as you know kids have a way of interfering with all sorts of stuff.

Don’t get me wrong I’m not complaining, despite my planning ability, life has been a great gift filled with all sorts of wonder-filled adventures and I’ve certainly enjoyed the chase. So as I head into my 73rd year all I can say is I hope you’ve enjoyed being here as much as I have.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

