Ulmer: Christ really is the reason for the season

I’m not sure if either of my loyal readers has wondered about my whereabouts since my recent decoding of an offensive incident, but they might be happy to see that I took my laptop into hiding with me. Then again, maybe not.

The holidays are underway; when I Googled how many holidays are celebrated this time of year the answer was 20 or so depending on which icon you clicked on. Therefore I would suggest that the culture warriors who get besmirched when they are greeted with "Happy Holidays" instead of “Merry Christmas" should cut some of us happy holidayers some slack. By the way, I don’t know of any Christians that are interested in taking Christ out of Christmas. Nor are we interested in taking Buddha out of Buddhism, Confucius out Confucianism, Mohammed out of Islam or Moses out of Judaism.

Besides Christmas is not only the most celebrated holiday in the world but for those of us who try to practice Christianity, Christ really is the reason for the season.

The closest anyone has ever come to taking Christ out of Christmas was back in the days of triplicate carbon copies. The pen was used way more than the keyboard and very little personal correspondence was typed, rather we used our pens and pencils and hand written notes to communicate with each other. Of course since Mom always wanted me to be a doctor I was able to pick up their handwriting before giving up on her wishes, but I digress.

Back in those days somehow someone somewhere decided to sign off their Christmas greetings with "Merry Xmas" instead of "Merry Christmas" and it swooped through the country like the hula-hoop. It would be my guess that since hand writing was our main form of communicating it was much easier to jot down an X than spell Christ. The fad finally drew the attention of pulpits who thought that Christ was being taken out of Christmas and most Christians had to admit they might be right, so the fad faded. (For the record fellow coffee klatcher Bob informed me that the churches decided somewhere around 1020 A.D. that the Greek X coupled with the Greek letter P was the word for Christ ... kinda like the fish thing.)

So even that attempt failed which seems to confirm my hypothesis that removing Christ from Christmas just ain’t gonna happen. However that doesn’t mean that the Christian culture warriors who’ve been convinced otherwise won’t continue evangelizing their fears.

I guess what I’m trying to say is that like it or not there is not just one pathway to God that gets celebrated during the holidays, and those who think their way is the only way have a propensity to pummel others into their pathway.

Part of my liberal arts education required me to take three religion classes to graduate (New Testament, History of World religions, and Far East religions). These courses convinced me that each of us have our own pathway to God and since we all die each of us hopes our path will lead to His good graces.

I have all the credentials of Christianity: baptized, confirmed, former Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder and over the years I’ve tried to follow the one commandment Jesus made that sticks out most for me, "Love One Another."

We’ve all struggled with that one, but in due time most of us discover that perfection is something to seriously strive for but rarely if ever achieve. So it seems to me that one of the best gifts we can give to each other is to not only respect each other’s pathways but to do whatever we can to help each other get to wherever we’re supposed to be. Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and most of all may peace be with you.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0