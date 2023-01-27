Ulmer: Cheering on the home team brings admiration

Last Saturday the Mrs. and I spent the entire day cheering for Mandan’s Thunder seventh grade girls basketball team play four games at a St. Mary’s tournament that our granddaughter, Camryn, plays on. We’ve been watching this team for nearly four seasons and they’ve won more games than they’ve lost so it’s been well worth the price of admission.

Of course Grandma Renee isn’t very good at sitting close to anyone rooting for whatever team opposes us, but she hasn’t chased any referees off the court yet. So far, so good as they say.

We also have a grandson that plays high school basketball and as you can imagine we’re one of his biggest fans. Attending these games has become a family event. Wally and Veronica, the other grandparents in this caper, are great fans too. We usually rely on Wally to get there early so he can secure the best seats usually in the top row so we can lean our backs against the wall. Once seated we take over coaching, refereeing, and pinpointing mistakes that the other team makes. It’s been great fun and cheering on the kids is a great way to while away the winter.

Like I was saying earlier we showed up at last week’s tourney for the 9 a.m. game, the 12 p.m. game, the 3 p.m. game, and the 5 p.m. game. And since St. Mary’s High School is about a half hour from our house we didn’t get back to town until around 7 p.m. The games consumed three different courts filled with players, spectators, buzzers, whistles, unending cheering and referee whistles; it took a while to decompress.

Both my loyal readers might recall that I somehow managed to play amateur basketball through age 54. By that time my vertical leap had dissipated to the point that I occasionally tripped over the lines on the court.

Back in the days when I played for Ski’s Liquor we traveled to Robinson for a double elimination weekend tournament. We lost the first game and had to battle our way back into the championship which meant we’d have to play three games in one day. Wouldn’t you know after two brutal games we made it into the championship game. While waiting in the locker room for the big game our entire team was complaining about something. Many of us had blisters on our feet; all of us were soaked in sweat, moaning about something, and none of us we really interested in playing another game. So we started chatting and the next thing you know a consensus emerged and we went to the other team and told them to take the trophy we were done. They were happy to oblige and saved ourselves to play again another day.

Then during my final year while playing for the Fort Lincoln Foolish Dogs in the North Dakota state amateur tournament in Bismarck we somehow managed to almost win our way into another game that day. We were up by 9 and called a time out when someone in the huddle asked if anyone wanted to play another game today. The answer was a unanimous ‘no’, so we blew the game.

Anyway this was not the first time ‘Thunder’ has played four games in one day and although they’ve found themselves in unwinnable situations none of them have never given up. And that’s why they’re worth the price of admission to their games.

The kids play hard and they’ve all come a long ways from when they started and it’s sure been fun watching them develop. Best of all for those of you who think the next generation is weak or lazy I suggest you see how many full court basketball games you can fit into your day. Good luck and GO BRAVES.