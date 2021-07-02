Ulmer: Checking our level of gullibility

“I can’t believe we’re actually fighting about whether or not teachers should be allowed to tell the truth in history class.” -- Kollen @littlewhitty | Twitter
Neither can I.
We the people are in the midst of celebrating 244 years of our independence. Although this year’s drought has limited our capacity to fill our neighborhood with fireworks, I’m quite sure that most of us will do something to celebrate our freedom to be whoever we want to be.
Given all that, we should also be asking ourselves what we can do to leave this place better off than we found it. So let’s start with where we are.
I have to agree with Laura C. Keeling who said, “America will not be destroyed by undocumented workers, same-sex marriage, Muslims, atheists or abortion. But rather by unreasonable fears, uncontrolled hatred, divisive politics, and a gullible population.” This once again affirms Ben Franklin’s challenge to an inquiry as to what type of government our founders created by saying "a Republic if you can keep it."
As usual you are welcome to disagree with me, but I think Laura is spot on and the only way to prevent our inevitable demise is to make our gullible population less gullible.
Gullible is defined as easily duped or cheated, and it seems to me this is manifesting itself in the recent debate over critical race theory. First off, critical race theory is not taught in any K-12 curriculum in the country, rather it’s a fairly solid post-graduate academic class that exposes a darker side of our lawmaking history (think Brown v. the Board of Education, Jim Crow laws, Separate but equal) in hopes that by understanding some of our past atrocities, (yes we’ve had quite a few-Manifest Destiny, slavery etc.) we can form a more perfect union.
None of the errors that we the people have tolerated were easy to correct. One of them resulted in a civil war and many other challenges that have arisen in attempting to form a more perfect union.
We are not the first generation of Americans who have been duped into racial inequities and unless we are willing to educate ourselves we won’t be the last.
The problem that critical race theory presents is just another offshoot of our infamous culture cancel wars that seemed to begin with saying Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas. This was never an issue to me but there were a lot of people who seemed insulted when greeted with "Happy Holidays." Even though no one was serious about taking Christ out of Christmas, the ensuing nonsense became a national issue, or for those of you who understood what was really going on it was just another boogeyman that got the gullible’s attention.
The notion that difficult issues such as the roots of racism shouldn’t be revealed to our children disturbs me deeply. Race relations and how we got to where we are today need to be discussed and taught because knowledge of our past plays a huge role in forming our future.
Ignoring the facts is a great example of dangerous gullibility with recent examples being that our recent presidential election was stolen from the loser or that the recent storming of our Capitol was just a bunch of overzealous tourists. Facts are fickle things that require a modicum of effort to verify.
Ignoring the realities of the struggles involved in forming a more perfect union is a great example of how republics fail. From where I sit if we continue to ignore our own atrocities we are indeed doomed to repeat or re-enforce them. Thus we the people have to become more educated in how to determine truth from fiction as opposed to chasing all the boogeymen from those who take advantage of our gullibility.
After a modicum of research I’ve concluded that the critical race theory debate is just another right wing attempt that scares the heck out of folks who worry about losing their white supremacy and those who believe otherwise should check their level of gullibility.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.