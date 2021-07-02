Ulmer: Checking our level of gullibility

“I can’t believe we’re actually fighting about whether or not teachers should be allowed to tell the truth in history class.” -- Kollen @littlewhitty | Twitter

Neither can I.

We the people are in the midst of celebrating 244 years of our independence. Although this year’s drought has limited our capacity to fill our neighborhood with fireworks, I’m quite sure that most of us will do something to celebrate our freedom to be whoever we want to be.

Given all that, we should also be asking ourselves what we can do to leave this place better off than we found it. So let’s start with where we are.

I have to agree with Laura C. Keeling who said, “America will not be destroyed by undocumented workers, same-sex marriage, Muslims, atheists or abortion. But rather by unreasonable fears, uncontrolled hatred, divisive politics, and a gullible population.” This once again affirms Ben Franklin’s challenge to an inquiry as to what type of government our founders created by saying "a Republic if you can keep it."

As usual you are welcome to disagree with me, but I think Laura is spot on and the only way to prevent our inevitable demise is to make our gullible population less gullible.