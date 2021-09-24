Ulmer: Catching up with Mandan's developments

According to the official calendar, that some anti-fact folks might want to argue about, the last day of summer was Tuesday and Wednesday became the first day of fall. Now for those of you with somewhat of an education on this proven phenomenon understand that the earth (the planet we happen to be on) is pretty consistent when it comes to tilting its axis toward and away from the sun.

For the record I’m on the same side of those of you who think this phenomenon is fact because it is. Therefore rest of you who think facts are something that can be changed might be disappointed at what I have to say from here. So I’ll just reiterate the fact that vaccines and masks work and head onto something else.

It’s been interesting to watch the developments that are going on around town. These developments, new housing developments, a huge number of new homes, two new schools, new office buildings, new businesses getting underway, new roads, seemingly constant road construction/maintenance, a newly remodeled downtown park, on and on.

Both my loyal readers know that I spend most of my summer days living around Lake Tschida, so the fact is that my observations of the aforementioned growth are fairly limited. But you gotta admit there are a lot of new developments going on around here.