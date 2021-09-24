Ulmer: Catching up with Mandan's developments

According to the official calendar, that some anti-fact folks might want to argue about, the last day of summer was Tuesday and Wednesday became the first day of fall. Now for those of you with somewhat of an education on this proven phenomenon understand that the earth (the planet we happen to be on) is pretty consistent when it comes to tilting its axis toward and away from the sun.
For the record I’m on the same side of those of you who think this phenomenon is fact because it is. Therefore rest of you who think facts are something that can be changed might be disappointed at what I have to say from here. So I’ll just reiterate the fact that vaccines and masks work and head onto something else.
It’s been interesting to watch the developments that are going on around town. These developments, new housing developments, a huge number of new homes, two new schools, new office buildings, new businesses getting underway, new roads, seemingly constant road construction/maintenance, a newly remodeled downtown park, on and on.
Both my loyal readers know that I spend most of my summer days living around Lake Tschida, so the fact is that my observations of the aforementioned growth are fairly limited. But you gotta admit there are a lot of new developments going on around here.
I recall the 1980s when we had way more people moving out of here than we had moving in. Back then we were not only in the midst of a drought but an oil bust, economic recession, and lack of resources needed to maintain basic services like education, roads and public safety. The people of Mandan allowed me to become one of their elected legislators during this depressing time.
Reaganomics was underway and the rest of the country seemed to thrive under the trickledown theory. But North Dakota was dying instead of thriving. Back then the competition to lure businesses to establish in any given area was intense. The Massachusetts miracle was touted as the way to recovery and it wasn’t long before many other states adopted their approach. The detail here was that this miracle required spending a substantial amount of taxpayer dollars and North Dakota was one of the poorest states in our union.
Legislation was introduced to provide a wide variety of incentives for businesses development. Two-year property tax relief for new homes, property and sales tax relief for businesses, seven figure cash incentives, on and on were offered in hopes that we could land something that would create new jobs that would offset our outmigration.
Many of these incentives worked landing such businesses as Sykes, Aetna, Unisys, Promark, a fish farm and such to establish hundreds of jobs. These successes were helpful but we still suffered from being America’s blank slate, not many folks knew or cared much about North Dakota.
Then along came Jim Fuglie’s road signs telling folks to stay in North Dakota because Custer was healthy when he left, or reminding folks that our mountain removal project was done -- all of which attracted national attention. As well Governor Sinner created the Prairie Rose Games that were like having an annual North Dakota Olympics, along with the North Dakota Centennial in 1989. All of that got us some notoriety that lifted our spirits, but it was still a long way off from where we are today.
The oil boom in early 2000s lifted us out of those doldrums and for the first time in almost a century North Dakota grew by over 100,000 new citizens and we’ve been experiencing the aforementioned developments that go along with growth. It’s a good thing and very encouraging for those of us who did our best to leave things better off than we found them.
Here’s hoping you can handle the new roundabout, the main street bump-outs, and all the other things going on around you.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.