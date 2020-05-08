Ulmer: Carrying on backfill traditions

For those of you stuck at home without a window to look out of, the prairie has come back to life. Trees have sprouted their leaves, the grass is greening up, and despite COVID-19, from what I can tell a lot of us have been able to spend time outdoors.
Life around Lake Tschida is returning as well; cabin owners have been busy cleaning winter out of their cabins, boats have been seen cruising the lake, docks are being installed, pumps for watering yards are being set up, the sound of lawn mowers has drowned out the normal silence of the area, and it looks like everyone is getting ready for another summer.
Not wanting to be left behind, we’ve been doing whatever we have to do to keep up with the neighbors. As you can imagine, each cabin has its idiosyncrasies: some just flip a switch and they’re done, some have to spend a few days trotting from task to task, sometimes everything works as it’s supposed to and others, like ours, always come with complications.
This year’s complications focused on our lake pump used to water lawns. Our pump feeds three cabins, one of which has just seeded a new lawn. Since it hasn’t rained yet, watering has become a priority for them, so we put the pump in and crossed our fingers.
The pump worked fine but for some reason there wasn’t enough pressure to operate a sprinkler. Noting that this problem has confronted us before, we decided that there must be a broken underground line somewhere. There are more than 1,000 feet of buried water lines on our system so finding a leak is not an easy task. After exhausting all other possibilities, is the pump plugged (it’s a submersible and it’s under 6 feet of water), is there a spigot open that shouldn’t be, or should I just let the dang thing run until the leak surfaces and exposes itself?
Experience told me to wait a couple hours and walk along the lines looking for mud puddle indicating the location of the line break. In due time, the leak appeared and the pipe had to be dug up.
My dad had a rule out here that whenever you dug a hole to fix a pipe you had to drink a beer and toss the can in the hole before filling it in. A while back I dug a hole for a similar leak and found an old can of Blatz beer; it was kinda like digging up my dad.
So I found the leak, dug it up, and capped off the pipe and it worked. I left the hole open overnight and decided to carry on Dad’s tradition. However since it was early in the morning, I didn’t want a beer but did need to fill in the hole.
So I grabbed an orange, an oats n' honey granola bar, and a bottle of water then went over the hole, sat down and consumed my breakfast. Once done I tossed the three items in the hole; backfilled it, and hoped that these articles would suffice in carrying on the tradition.
If I was to guess why this tradition started I would imagine that whenever one has to dig such a hole they do so with sincere hopes that they will never have to dig the same hole again and as you can tell this theory is still a work in progress.
Here’s hoping that you can always backfill whatever hole you dig yourself into.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
