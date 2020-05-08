Ulmer: Carrying on backfill traditions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For those of you stuck at home without a window to look out of, the prairie has come back to life. Trees have sprouted their leaves, the grass is greening up, and despite COVID-19, from what I can tell a lot of us have been able to spend time outdoors.

Life around Lake Tschida is returning as well; cabin owners have been busy cleaning winter out of their cabins, boats have been seen cruising the lake, docks are being installed, pumps for watering yards are being set up, the sound of lawn mowers has drowned out the normal silence of the area, and it looks like everyone is getting ready for another summer.

Not wanting to be left behind, we’ve been doing whatever we have to do to keep up with the neighbors. As you can imagine, each cabin has its idiosyncrasies: some just flip a switch and they’re done, some have to spend a few days trotting from task to task, sometimes everything works as it’s supposed to and others, like ours, always come with complications.

This year’s complications focused on our lake pump used to water lawns. Our pump feeds three cabins, one of which has just seeded a new lawn. Since it hasn’t rained yet, watering has become a priority for them, so we put the pump in and crossed our fingers.