Ulmer: Candidates should get equal air time during campaign season

Both my loyal readers might recall that I spent 22 years of my career in elected office as a legislator and city commissioner. Thanks to the kindness of the people of Mandan, I was successfully elected nine times; it was an honor to serve.

From 1949 to 1987, we the people had something called the Fairness Doctrine. The fairness doctrine was a U.S. communications policy formulated by the Federal Communication Commission that required licensed radio and television broadcasters fair and balanced coverage of controversial issues of interest to their communities, including devoting equal airtime to opposing points of view. President Reagan ended this policy in 1987 and our airwaves have grown to the point that fairness to opposing views has gone out the window.

Prior to this, if a radio talk show host or TV station hosted town hall meetings for a U.S. senator or candidate for any office during the campaign, they had to be fair to their opponents and allow them an equal amount of air time.

Equal time doesn’t exist anymore and I think we the people need to bring it back. Public airwaves used to be regulated to assure some semblance of fairness — not so today.