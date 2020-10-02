Ulmer: Bring back the Hatch Act

Ever heard of the Federal Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activity? Caution: If you keep reading you may learn more about that than you wanted to.

Since you’re still with me here the topic this week is what’s more commonly referred to as the Hatch Act of 1939, which was passed because President Franklin Roosevelt’s head of the Work Progress Administration was caught handing out jobs based on the applicant’s political leanings. The law basically says that federal employees, including state employees funded by federal money, can be terminated for engaging in pernicious political activities. (Pernicious means having a harmful effect especially in a gradual or subtle way. For instance, today’s media has been known to have a pernicious effect on all of us).

I’ve always understood the fact that democracy is messy and politics is a full contact sport where people can get hurt in a myriad of ways. So the Hatch Act has always seemed like a good idea to me because when it comes to the individual versus government it is indeed a David vs. Goliath situation.