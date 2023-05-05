It’s finally safe to breathe a sigh of relief. Our Legislature adjourned before they could embarrass us any further than they already did. Yep, they patted their own backs, packed up their opinions and all-knowing, all-seeing devices and went home, thank God.

Both my loyal readers know that any given legislative session gives me something to talk about and most sessions have more good than bad in them. But it’s my considered opinion that the 2023 legislative session was one of the more embarrassing public spectacles that North Dakota’s citizens have ever had to endure.

Yes, our votes have consequences. Our present body politic is ruled by a supermajority that used their freedom of speech to proudly censure literature, brutalize transgender people, give public money to private (religious) schools, and ignore anyone who disagreed with their desires to impose their personal family values on all of us. The governor tried to veto some of this retrograde thinking but many of his efforts were not only overridden, he also was derided for disagreeing and interfering with the legislative process, then he obviously folded up on more than he should have.

Put me down as one of the minority of woke voters who doesn’t think we should pride ourselves by caving into zealots. It seems to me that just because someone is offended by the statue of David they shouldn’t be allowed to make sure no one else can view it. Just because a few narrow-minded Christians think that LBGTQ+ are engaged in sin doesn’t mean that they are any less of a human being. Rather it exudes how perverted these Christians are at practicing the commandment to love one another.

All of us have the right to equal treatment under the law, yet these lawmakers decided to make laws that make some people less equal than others and that unfortunate fact was best exhibited in such activities as restricting restrooms/activities.

Most of the transgender debates involved boogeymen made up by legislators that feared one of us might use the wrong toilet. So they made sure that everyone has to prove they only use the toilet they were born to use? I’m not sure how this is enforced: do those who have to go have to prove their maleness or femaleness, will they have to strip down or just carry a photo of their genitals? Will any given public latrine now have to have male, female, unisex restrooms and security guards? What kind of punishment will violators have to endure? Will their violations show up on the daily news? Is this issue really important enough to do what this legislative session did? No, but it was a sad example of callous disregard for a group of our neighbors.

Evidently no one asked what being trans or gay has to do with a lopsided political group that used to pride itself in touting the freedom to be whomever you want to be? What effect does whatever anyone decides to do with their personal body have to do with you? Judge not lest ye be judged.

How about the book ban stuff? Well that was just as dumb so all I can say about that is just because you think a book shouldn’t be read doesn’t mean that no one else can read it. Thank God they went home and I’d sure be willing to help refer most of these heinous laws. At this point I think you and I should get to vote before any of these laws take place. Maybe a good constitutional amendment would be to allow you and I vote to approve or refer whatever laws our legislators pass before any of them can become law.