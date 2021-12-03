Ulmer: Breaking the 'Let’s Go Brandon' code

Both my loyal readers know that I’ve been warning them about our mean spirited civil discourse for quite a while and wouldn’t you know I tried my best but couldn’t help but engage in a bit of it myself. By the way, all my relatives have changed their names and relocated to safe houses around the country so here goes:

For the record I confronted what I consider an in-your-face offensive display and let the person know about how I felt. Let me start with everyone should know that conservatives have perpetuated a coded insult of Joe Biden that has become quite a common scene on my side of the Missouri. For the record let’s just say the code of "Let’s Go Brandon" has been broken.

The confrontation occurred at one of my granddaughter’s recent basketball games while I was searching the bleachers looking for her other grandpa. Wally and I have enjoyed sport grand parenting these kids and yes there have been occasions when we disagreed with the ref or overdid our cheers or weren’t able to avoid giving free advice to anyone who looked like they were listening and such, but I digress.

Anyway I spotted Wally and headed up the bleachers when I couldn’t help note this adult wearing a "Let’s Go Brandon" shirt. I made it one more step but couldn’t stop the urge to as maturely as I could muster tell this stranger that I found the slogan on his shirt offensive.

As you can imagine he looked quite surprised and asked why? I told him that everyone knows what that means and I object to people pretending their supposed humor is harmless. He was still not sure what to say, so a lady in the back asked why and I couldn’t help but reply, "It’s profane and vulgar and we all know what it means and here you are in an elementary school gymnasium filled with dozens of elementary kids and trust me the kids also know what it means."

They were going to argue but I stopped them by flatly stating "You can wear whatever you want to wear but I find what you’re wearing profanely offensive and way out of place." As I sat down Renee called and I was still breathing heavily so she had to call back.

Of course Wally tried to convince me that he had my back but that’s because he was sitting behind me. If the guy had nailed me he would have had my back in his hands, but I digress again.

Anyway I don’t feel guilty about my actions because I’ve decided to let those folks who think it’s cute to publicly encourage a mean spirited and potentially violent discourse to understand that there are quite a few of us who find such behavior offensive.

It’s not easy to stand up to an opposing wind, it takes some intestinal fortitude to know that your words may just fall to the ground or cause a commotion, but as one of my political mentors (a Republican woman legislator who served 52 years) taught me, “It’s the opposing wind that makes the kite fly high.”

So put me down as the loyal opposition to nasty spirited politics and let me know if there are any other windmills out there that may need a tilt or two. In the meantime I’m heading to a safe unknown location that I haven’t found yet.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

