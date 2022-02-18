Ulmer: Banning books limits expanding our horizons

It's a mad, mad, mad world out there, or once again it could just be me.

Unlike a lot of folks that have crossed my path, my study of history has proven that censorship doesn’t work, but that doesn’t seem to bother those who think it does.

The media I’ve been attending to says that parents are berating their school boards into banning books like "1984," "Harry Potter," "Animal Farm," "Maus," etc., because they talk about stuff that may offend someone. Back in the day my peers may have been the only rebellious children in town because much to our parents' chagrin if something was banned we immediately found it or tried it, and fortunately we survived.

Back in our day some parents tried to ban two books from our libraries "Catcher in the Rye," and "Slaughter House Five." Shortly afterwards they became the most popular books in town.

Anyway it’s rather discouraging to see the ugly face of censorship along with racism once again intrude into our alleged free society. We’ve all known that one of the downsides of being a free society is that anyone is also free to be stupid.

I believe it was right-leaning Bill O’Reilly who coined the phrase "cancel culture" when he insisted that the liberal left was trying to replace "Merry Christmas" with "Happy Holidays." He went on to say the left’s "political correctness" was stifling free speech because it was just too restrictive to be forced into thinking before saying something offensive, like the “N” word.

From here the left became the much maligned "cancel culture." After careful analysis I have to conclude that the hands in "cancel culture wars’" has shifted far to the right.

Where we seem to be heading today scares me because too many of us don’t recall history where right-sided fascist Hitler not only burned books but people. Too many of us don’t realize that the Holocaust was real and man’s inhumanity to man is still happening and it’s all a good indicator of how dumbed down we have become.

My fear is who gets to decide how our history is taught. Books are just one example, critical race theory is another, and we seem to once again be heading into an era of right sided political correctness where we gloss over or exclude the realities of our history and limit our imaginations to a world stuffed with false fairy tales.

For instance banning "1984," a book published in 1949 about how an authoritarian Big Brother runs the world by eviscerating privacy and punishing anyone who steps out of line, or “Brave New World” published in 1931 that talked about a drugged social order fueled by test tube babies genetically altered to fill specific roles, spurred my sixth grade imagination and wouldn’t you know it turns out a lot of the stuff in both books came true.

Good books expand our views of the world around us by taking us places we’ve never been or delving into stuff that we always wanted to know about and in doing so they expand our horizons. It seems to me that we all have a tendency to think the bubbles we live in are all there is in the world and thus our view of the world becomes provincial, limited to others that think the same.

Despite Disney’s thinking once we expand our knowledge most of us discover that it’s really not a small world, rather there are presently somewhere around 8 billion other souls occupying our globe and it seems to me that if we’re going to leave this place better than we found, we all need to appreciate the complexities involved and the only way to do that is to not limit our learning by banning information about stuff we don’t like. We need to make sure that the average person can sort the truth from fiction in a world stuffed with more information than it can presently handle.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

