Ulmer: Avoid imposing your family values on others

Would you mind if I imposed my family values on your family? It seems to me that the family values side of our political aisle has been trying to impose theirs on mine for quite a while now. From what I can tell over the last few years, many of these imposers also consider themselves Evangelical Christians. And it leaves me to wonder what books in the Bible they’re attending to because mine seems to have some different stuff than theirs does. And both my loyal readers know that I’ve gone off the deep end before, so hang on.
Let’s start with something simple like marriage. How do you feel about allowing anyone who wants to get married marry? If you oppose allowing LGBTQs to get married, can you elucidate why or how it affects you personally? Other than not liking the idea, I bet not.
How about abortion; the issue that will never go away for either side of it? This one has been a serious political litmus test ever since Roe v. Wade and I’ll bet money that it doesn’t matter who wins it will continue to be divided by pro-choice and pro-life. The sad part is this issue often becomes the only issue that matters to them. It’s known as the infamous single issue voter problem (i.e., there are many other more important issues that our politicians need to deal with).
Catholics have a deep faith and limit sharing communion to only Catholic members, on the other hand we Presbyterians will hand out communion to whoever wants it. Both sects believe this act communes us with Jesus. My book indicates that Jesus meant for communion (do this in remembrance of me) to be shared with anyone not used as some sort of sanctimonious religious dogma. By the way, that’s why I’m a protestant, we just read the book and do the best we can with its lessons; guilt isn’t part of our dogma. Rather we are just grateful to have a pathway to our savior. How about you?
Do you object to removing statues of Robert E. Lee or Stonewall Jackson? Most folks wonder how these massive monuments to the Confederacy/slavery which cost hundreds of thousands of American souls in a war of brother against brother were allowed to be erected in the first place. What about you?
Critical race theory: Do you know much about it or do you just listen to its critics who seem to fear exposing the truths of how America got to be where it is? Do you think it’s possible that laws were purposely designed to assure the supremacy of the white race over others? Being white I have to admit there are many times when we’re at the top of the heap but I think our days are numbered (check population data), so I suggest we all figure out how to get along better.
Do you think that your approach to life is the only way (i.e. your family values are better than most)? I’ve concluded that one of the major challenges of being free is that most of us become more self-centered and less considerate toward those who differ. It seems to me that the more we pride ourselves in our independence the less we understand the challenges others have. The haves always struggle with sharing their wealth with the have-nots. Yet, despite being admonished that it’s easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than a rich person to get into heaven, it seems that we spend most of our time accumulating wealth/status and then we do all we can to protect it.
As usual I could be wrong, but I sincerely hope we all can do something about righteous zealots who want to impose their values on our families. I just tried; how about you?
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.