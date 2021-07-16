Ulmer: Avoid imposing your family values on others

Would you mind if I imposed my family values on your family? It seems to me that the family values side of our political aisle has been trying to impose theirs on mine for quite a while now. From what I can tell over the last few years, many of these imposers also consider themselves Evangelical Christians. And it leaves me to wonder what books in the Bible they’re attending to because mine seems to have some different stuff than theirs does. And both my loyal readers know that I’ve gone off the deep end before, so hang on.

Let’s start with something simple like marriage. How do you feel about allowing anyone who wants to get married marry? If you oppose allowing LGBTQs to get married, can you elucidate why or how it affects you personally? Other than not liking the idea, I bet not.

How about abortion; the issue that will never go away for either side of it? This one has been a serious political litmus test ever since Roe v. Wade and I’ll bet money that it doesn’t matter who wins it will continue to be divided by pro-choice and pro-life. The sad part is this issue often becomes the only issue that matters to them. It’s known as the infamous single issue voter problem (i.e., there are many other more important issues that our politicians need to deal with).