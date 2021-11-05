Ulmer: Anonymity of the cloud encourages misinformation

Somehow the word algorithms caused me to Google it so here’s where that led me this week. Webster says an algorithm is “a procedure for solving a mathematical problem in a finite number of steps that frequently involves repetition of an operation. Algorithms use a step by step procedure for solving a problem to accomplish some end.”

On the same page Julie Brinton notes “there are several search engines with Google, Yahoo, and Bing being the biggest players. Each search engine has its own proprietary computation (called an algorithm) that ranks websites for each keyword or combination of keywords.”

In other words that paranoia that someone is watching you is no longer just part of your imagination. If you have/use a cell phone or computer, every one of your keystrokes is or can be tracked. Each time you click on anything, some algorithm takes note and puts it in the cloud somewhere.

The cloud is evidently somewhere off into a meta data universe that is way beyond my ability to understand much less explain, but that’s never stopped me from making something up, so here goes.

From what I can tell the cloud is composed of a huge fog of data that drifts around a cyber-world collecting keystrokes from you and me. The math involved here is not only way over my head but trails off toward infinity, which as most folks know is quite a ways out there.

Anyway these algorithms use keywords or topics that not only track your interests but feed stuff from the cloud into your smart phone or computer that you have expressed an interest in along with all sorts of stuff that you’re not interested in.

For instance I was interested in buying a band saw so I Googled it and the next thing I know my phone, email and home page accounts were inundated with band saw offerings along with other advertisements that I wasn’t interested in.

Algorithms are the basis of artificial intelligence that anonymously drive issues and advertisers (i.e. paid stuff) toward whatever key strokes opens the gates to your algorithm. I didn’t know I had that until the dang algorithm thing opened mine up.

So here’s a thought that you might want to think about: the anonymity that comes from the cloud encourages misinformation. Not having to be accountable for who is responsible for whatever they’re saying or doing encourages maleficence because you can get away with it.

I’ve often felt that radio talk shows have been successful because the callers don’t have to identify themselves thus not be accountable for what they say, and the internet is stuffed full of anonymity.

For those of you who’ve never had an anonymous personal attack I can tell you it’s a bothersome thing because you’re not able to defend yourself because you have no idea who’s attacking you.

Anyway the cloud is filled with anonymous algorithms that feed us what it thinks we want, and you gotta admit it works pretty well because there’s sure a lot of us out there somewhere. The internet has brought the world to our fingertips; it’s been an amazing transformation from a luxury to a necessity. And since it’s likely to be around far into our future, all of us need to not only understand its usefulness while being very sensitive to its downside, like everything else in life we need to hold people accountable and it seems to me the only way to do that is to expose who’s doing what behind the curtain.

Is this a paid algorithm and who posted what, are they real or just some random algorithm? Good luck.

May you always be able to stay ahead of whatever artificially intelligent angel has been assigned to your portion of the cloud.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

