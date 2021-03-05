Ulmer: Anonymity contributes to uncivil discourse

Then there was this memorable one that came back when I was still a legislator. It was neatly typed on a piece of toilet paper and came after a column where I mentioned how thankful I was when the paper girl turned into her paper dad. It was like 4:30 a.m.; our dog wouldn’t quit barking so I got out of bed and revealed that in those days I slept in the buff. The dang dog had tangled itself in its leash and about the time I got hold of the leash, our paper girl’s dad came around our garage and I expressed how glad I it was him instead of her. Anyway the note read "revealing that you sleep in the nude is an embarrassment to Democrats and the legislature as a whole." I might have deserved that one.

Anonymity seems to dominate our media causing me to think that too many people don’t want to be accountable for their actions/words. Radio talk shows would be a good example of allowing their callers the cover of anonymity to spout their beliefs many of which are not only embarrassing but dangerous.

Anonymity leads to mob behavior, there’s safety when one blends into many. Next thing you know some might think it’s a good idea to storm something. Then try to get a grip on how the virtual world has consumed our lives and diminished face to face, up front personal human interaction.