Ulmer: Anonymity contributes to uncivil discourse

Anonymous is defined as an unknown author or origin; so much for this week’s vocabulary lesson. Both my loyal readers realize this note does not help my anonymity but the picture next to this note ain’t close to what I really look like today so there is that.
After years of personal scientific inquiry into my hypothetical realms, I hereby postulate that anonymity is a major contributor to our national uncivil discourse/divisions.
Don’t get me wrong, anonymity can be used for good. As I recall, the good book says something about the best gifts are the ones given from the heart without any interest in getting credit for its kindness. It’s part of that love one another thing.
Back to my hypothesis. Have you ever had someone anonymously do something to you, like accuse you of something you never did, defame you, hurt you or your family, or property? If so you understand what it’s like to wonder who would do such a thing? Back in the days of my public life I got quite a few anonymous notes and heard all sorts of rumors about me from people I never knew. In due time it just became another part of public service.
I remember the first time I got a nasty anonymous letter and my dad said the only way to handle them was to ignore them, which meant choke it down and head on. It took a while to swallow the angst of "who the heck would do that to me?" but I’m still here.
Then there was this memorable one that came back when I was still a legislator. It was neatly typed on a piece of toilet paper and came after a column where I mentioned how thankful I was when the paper girl turned into her paper dad. It was like 4:30 a.m.; our dog wouldn’t quit barking so I got out of bed and revealed that in those days I slept in the buff. The dang dog had tangled itself in its leash and about the time I got hold of the leash, our paper girl’s dad came around our garage and I expressed how glad I it was him instead of her. Anyway the note read "revealing that you sleep in the nude is an embarrassment to Democrats and the legislature as a whole." I might have deserved that one.
Anonymity seems to dominate our media causing me to think that too many people don’t want to be accountable for their actions/words. Radio talk shows would be a good example of allowing their callers the cover of anonymity to spout their beliefs many of which are not only embarrassing but dangerous.
Anonymity leads to mob behavior, there’s safety when one blends into many. Next thing you know some might think it’s a good idea to storm something. Then try to get a grip on how the virtual world has consumed our lives and diminished face to face, up front personal human interaction.
The world is now connected to our finger tips, have a question? Google it. Need someone to chat with? FaceTime. Looking for love? Mingle. Although humans have never been more connected, I have to wonder if our anonymity is connecting or disconnecting our social order.
The modus operandi of ISIS, Al Qaeda, the KKK, and other terrorists depends on anonymity. Their survival depends on being anonymous, they die when revealed. Then think of all the conspiracy perpetrators out there; they too survive on anonymity and they usually rely on attractive alternate facts like getting others to believe our recent election was stolen from them. These hidden characters revealed themselves Jan. 6 and as of today their leaders still haven’t been held accountable for their lies and behavior that led them to do what they did.
Thus my postulation is that anonymous can be good or bad, but I think that if you’re afraid to be held accountable for what you say or do, then you shouldn’t say it or do it.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.