Ulmer: A note on 'playing politics' at the North Dakota Legislature

Sorry I was trapped in the midst of all that fairy dust that goes along with the holidays and forgot to warn you that the North Dakota Legislature is once again underway and as someone once said “Nothing is safe when the Legislature is in session.” So this note is coming to you via the secret Ulmer cloud which is so secret that even I don’t know where it is.

Anyway, since this is published in their official Morton County newspaper, I hope my representatives get a chance to read my hopes about their work.

There isn’t any sense in playing politics anymore. There are no elected Democrats left in Morton County so stay away from all that culture war crap because it’s just fear mongering. Rather than argue about abortion put the issue to a vote and we’ll settle the issue for you. Rather than excoriate our public school system I hope you’ll stay out of the classroom while doing all you can to assure that our kids get the best educations available, i.e. fully fund local public education and let private schools remain private but most of all let we locals take care of the kids, i.e stay away from issues like critical race theory because it exposes your lack of Christian education when it comes to loving one another. Worse yet it might indicate that you’re quite willing to repeat mistakes of the past.

Keep your family values out of my family and I’ll keep mine out of yours. Your side of the aisle is famous for touting freedom and independence while imposing all sorts of personal culture war rules on others; you should be ashamed for what you did to transgender people during the last session, but you thought it was a good idea to bring it forward while not wanting to admit that the North Dakota High School Activity Association had already handled the matter. Such behavior exasperates my chafing’s when it comes to your practice of Christianity, love one another.

It is my belief that life has burdened all of us with some type of disability and after playing a small role in deinstitutionalizing Grafton some are absolutely heart breaking. I’ve always thought that my task in public office was to do all I could to care for the least among us, thus take a moment to put yourself in their shoes and do your best to help them take on the tasks ahead of them. After all it’s my firm belief that none of us will be measured by what we did for ourselves rather by what we’ve done for the world around us.

I know that none of you guys ran for public office hoping to make things worse rather you hope you can leave things better off than you found them. In my mind that has always meant that people are more important than money and most people are willing to pitch in when it comes to creating a greater good. In order to accomplish this sometimes you gotta stand up to the powers that be (usually money/corporate/personal greed, etc.) and make sure you fully understand how whatever you do impacts the little guys at the end of the line.

And when it comes to sorting out our natural resources I sincerely hope that you will care for our beloved prairie with as much heart as former Governor Link did during the coal debate when his major concern was what was to be done when the land is quiet again. Like the farmers say, you know they ain’t making much land anymore.

Since you’re in the midst of swallowing a cow whole I’ll sign off here and if you’d like to need any more advice ask around someone might know where I am, because when doing nothing I never know where I’ll be doing it. My best to all of you in your deliberations.