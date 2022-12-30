Ulmer: 2023 promises to continue making Mandan a great place to live

My math indicates that 2022 is about to pass into 2023 and in hopes of doing better than last year some of us may have made New Year's resolutions. But then again some of us learned not to engage in stuff that we’re just not very good at keeping. But given that failure is on the road to success, here goes.

Thanks to the star alignment and noting that this is written before 2022 ends it looks like I might have a good chance of surviving the remnants of 2022. Since the only resolution I make every year is to survive from one year to the next I’d have to say that resolution is about to be completed for the 73rd time, hopefully I’ll be able to give you a report at the end of 2023.

Given all that, I have to wonder what challenges 2023 will present us. Since our federal government is once again split between the parties it’s probably safe to say that they’ll remain in political gridlock. We the people are stuck in a stymied political world where one side can’t afford to let the other win; so rather than tackle real issues both sides will do all they can to assure they get reelected in 2024. Thus the 2023 session of Congress is unlikely to solve any real problems. As usual solutions will be offered by both sides but neither side will be interested in the necessary compromises need to move our country forward.

However I do have great hopes for our local leaders. After the voters in Mandan allowed me to serve 16 years as one of their city commissioners I retired in 2008. A number of folks wondered why I decided to step away and my answer was that it was time for the next generation to take over -- and they did.

A couple of days ago I was invited to attend the grand opening of the new indoor tennis/pickleball dome. Being a former tennis nut I was really impressed; it’s a great facility that we’ve needed for a long time because it’s really tough to find a usable outdoor court this time of year.

Not having much else to do I got in my truck and cruised around town to see what other additions this new generation of leaders have accomplished. I drove through the new Kramer Subaru parking lot to get a view of the new high school’s progress and that was another impressive project. Of course the Starion hockey, football, and gymnastics complex is pretty impressive too. The new Dykshoorn Park holiday decorations and the library are impressive. A new elementary school is underway and it sounds like there will be some additions to the softball complex. Then there’s an impressive new equestrian complex underway that will host rodeos and the auto race track is getting a facelift.

As both my loyal readers may recall my last term as commissioner was consumed with cleaning up the BNSF diesel spill. The settlement allowed us to revitalize our downtown area. Given all the structures we tore down some folks thought we were going to turn the area into one big parking lot and they were so unhappy that they initiated an (fortunately) unsuccessful recall.

Feeling that our terms had set the stage for the future I decided that the next generation should take the helm and like I was saying a minute ago they’ve done a great job of making Mandan better. It seems to me that 2023 promises to continue in that direction because it takes a village to create a community and I for one am quite grateful to be living in such a place. Happy New Year.