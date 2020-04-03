Talking to your children during this stressful time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Morton County Courthouse and Extension Office are currently open for business, but the buildings will be locked and visitors will be let in by appointment only. People should call ahead and attempt to complete their business via phone. If that is not possible, then they should make an appointment and the department staff will allow them into the building.

Talking to your children

As we are in week two of many of our youth being home from school and as we try to find a new sense of normalcy, we are reminded that many of our youth do not have the coping mechanisms to deal with their new reality. The National Association of School Psychologists has some great guidelines on how to work with youth in family settings or outside the home. Governor Doug Burgum said it best when he stated “Facts not Fear”, keep this in mind when talking to your children about COVID-19. Remember this, your kids know more than we give them credit for in a lot of situations. Help calm their fears and answer their questions. If you don’t know the answer, reach out to the North Dakota Department of Health at https://www.health.nd.gov/ or contact the Center for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.