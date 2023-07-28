A garden brings new life, growth, is good for the soul, and is good for health. Your garden has started to produce fresh goods and will continue through fall. This is the time to enjoy the benefits of your hard work and now, put your harvest to work for you!

Here are 10 ways you can use your garden produce as you progress through the season.

1. Try a new recipe using garden produce.

2. Preserve your produce.

3. Vacuum seal and freeze.

4. Make veggie-filled goodie bags and give them to your friends. Include a card with your favorite recipe for cooking inspiration.

5. Donate to a local food pantry.

6. Start a produce stand in your front yard. Let your kids take charge.

7. Start a crop-swap site with neighbors. Bring one, take one.

8. Cook a fresh garden dish for a family in need.

9. Deliver a box of garden goods to your local fire, police station, or at one of your local hospitals at a nurse station.

10. Compost it.

Tired of your same old recipes? Here are two garden recipes from NDSU Extension that are fast, easy and can be made in less than 30 minutes.

Blazin’ Stuffed Peppers

4 medium bell peppers, any color

½ medium onion, chopped

2 cups corn (fresh or frozen)

2 small tomatoes, chopped

2 (15.5 ounces) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoon cilantro, finely chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (try Pepper Jack for more spice)

Rinse peppers and cut in half lengthwise; remove seeds. Place peppers in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover and simmer for five minutes; drain. Set pepper halves on greased baking sheet. Preheat oven to 350 F. In a small skillet, sauté the chopped onion until tender.

Mix together onions, tomatoes, corn and black beans in a medium-sized bowl. In a small bowl, combine oil and seasonings; add to vegetable mixture and mix thoroughly. Fill pepper halves with mixture and top with cheese. Bake for eight to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Fresh Salsa

1-2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/3 large onion, finely chopped

½ large green bell pepper, finely chopped

½ to 1 whole jalapeno pepper, finely chopped

3-4 large Roma (paste) tomatoes, chopped

1 small bunch of cilantro leaves, finely chopped

Juice from ¼ lemon

Mix ingredients together and serve, altering the recipe to suit your own taste preferences.

Store covered in the refrigerator. To keep calorie and fat content low, serve with baked tortilla chips.

(Note: Best to eat fresh. This salsa recipe has not been tested for safety for canning/processing purposes.)

For additional fresh garden recipes, search https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/recipes.

Enjoy these summer days and remember: “The cultivation and produce of a good garden are the life and health of a family.” – The Gardner’s Manual 1835