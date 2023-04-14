Spring has sprung! Though we just dealt with one more blizzard, spring is here and it is time to think about our upcoming gardening. We are ready to get outdoors, dig in the dirt and plant. Herbs play an important role in the cuisine of many cultures and consumer demand in the United States to help make meals more flavorful without having to add more salt or sugar and can be used to flavor beverages, vinegars and oils. Herbs can also be dried or frozen for later use. Herbs can be grown throughout the year indoors. They are easy to start indoors between March and May, and transplant once the soil has warmed up, or we can plant seeds directly to our garden or flowerbeds. Herbs add a variety of texture, shapes, scents and color to our garden and are a perfect addition to a sensory garden to stimulate one or more of the five senses. And an extra benefit to growing herbs in a patio container, as borders around gardens or mixed within a flowerbed, they can be used to help provide a haven for butterflies, keep mosquitoes away and distract rabbits and deer from what we hope to be our fresh produce or floral arrangements.

Grow herbs at home

Growing herbs inside requires water, light and care. Herbs need a south/southwest facing window that has sunlight. Herbs can be grown in a decorative container to use on the table or countertop in the kitchen or place it in a windowsill away from drafts. Water herbs when the soil is dry to touch or leaves start to droop. Good drainage is needed for healthy, growing herbs. When fall arrives, bring a variety of herbs indoors for the winter. Rosemary, bay, lemon verbena and scented geraniums can be successful over winter. Then, when spring returns, transplant them back to your garden to enjoy.

Cook with herbs

Cooking with herbs can enhance food dishes when the flavor comes from specialized aromatic oil in the cells of the plants. Chopping or grinding the fresh or dried herb breaks the cell walls and releases the flavor. By cooking with herbs, meals can be flavorful using less salt. The recommendation for daily sodium and salt intake for an average person is 2,000 mg or 1 teaspoon. By reducing salt and adding herbs for flavor can help reduce the risk of high blood pressure and inflammation.

Herbs to consider

Annual herbs – best planted by seed in spring, either indoors or directly in the garden. These include basil, cilantro, dill and fennel.

Biennial herbs – complete their life cycle over two years. Year one is vegetable, year two is flowering and fruiting. These include caraway and parsley.

Perennial herbs – come back every year following the winter dieback of previous growth. These include chives, lavender, lemon palm, oregano, sage, mint (plant in a container to avoid taking over the garden), and thyme.

Ready to cook

Thoroughly wash herbs with cool water by submerging in a bowl and swishing back and forth. Tap gently to dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Be sure to remove any damaged leaves.

Herbs are to be used to complement, not disguise the flavor of food. The flavor can vary with the amount used whether fresh or dried. A good reminder is that ¼ tsp dried and powdered herbs = 1 tsp dried whole or crumbled herbs = 1 Tbsp fresh chopped herbs.

Meat Herb Beef bay leaf, sage, thyme Chicken oregano, parsley, rosemary, saffron, sage, thyme Fish basil, chives, dill, parsley Vegetables Carrots cloves, rosemary, sage Corn cilantro, parsley, onion Green Beans dill, lemon juice, oregano, thyme Potatoes bay leaves, chives, dill, parsley, garlic, onion Tomatoes basil, bay leaf, hives, dill, oregano, parsley Insect Repellant Lemongrass, lemon balm, bee balm, lemon thyme, rosemary, lavender, basil, mint Rabbit Repellant *Rabbits and deer find strong scented herbs distasteful All of insect herbs, plus rosemary, chives, alliums (onions), sage, yarrow, catmint

Growing and cooking with herbs is easy. Try starting some plants now so when it does warm up, the fresh green growth will be ready to add that special touch to your home, garden, patio containers, and garden boxes. The end result will be a new and extraordinary flavor. Enjoy your meals.