Are you looking for a budget friendly Fourth of July themed food? Hamburgers, hot dogs, apple pie and lemonade are America’s birthday favorites, but why not try some budget friendly, easy, and delicious recipes that will add a pop of red, white and blue for your family gathering.

Watermelon Sunday

Ingredients

4 cups watermelon balls or cut star shapes

2 cups fresh blueberries

4 dollops prepared whipped topping

Red, white, and blue star sprinkles

Instructions

Gently mix together the watermelon and blueberries. Divide into 4 dessert bowls. Top each with a dollop of topping and sprinkle with red, white and blue sprinkles. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Breakfast Banana Split

Ingredients

1 banana sliced in half lengthwise

½ c vanilla yogurt or cottage cheese or 2 tablespoons peanut butter or almond butter

1/3 cup fresh berries: blueberries, strawberries, raspberries

3 tablespoons granola

2 teaspoons mini chocolate chips

Optional: Nuts - chopped pecan, walnuts, or almonds

Instructions

Cut banana in half lengthwise.

Top with vanilla yogurt, cottage cheese, or peanut butter.

Add fresh berries.

Optional: Add nuts or other toppings.

Makes 1 serving.

Sun Safety

Summer time is fun time in the sun. Be sure to take basic precautions to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays that reflect off water, sand, and can even reach our skin on cloudy days.

1. Apply sunscreen SPF 30 or higher, 15-30 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every two hours or after swimming or perspiring heavily.

2. Use a minimum of 1 ounce of sunscreen during every application.

3. Seek shade during the prime time of sun rays, usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

4. Consider Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) clothing that prevents sun rays from entering skin.

5. Wear a wide brimmed hat for head, ear, neck, face protection and sunglasses to reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.

6. Remember to see a health care provider if any spots on your skin have changed in color, size or texture.