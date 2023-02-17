February is a month to celebrate love. In the month of February, we celebrate American Heart Month and Valentine’s Day. What better way to celebrate love and to say “I love you” to your kids and grandkids not only on Valentine’s Day, but every day. Children and teens are hungry for attention and quality time together, so whether you want to cook or bake something heart healthy together, or get moving indoors or outdoors, it will improve your and your child’s mental, emotional, and physical health.

Benefits of choosing heart healthy foods/snacks are:

A heart-healthy diet emphasizes plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes, while limiting intake of saturated fats and sodium found in meats, sweets and processed foods. Heart healthy foods can help reduce the risk of high-blood pressure, cardiovascular risk factors, diabetes, reduce inflammation, increase longevity, and increase your energy level.

Benefits of active play are improved mood, healthier blood flow, sharper thinking, stronger muscles, better coordination, reduced stress, and improved relationships.

Indoor activities: indoor bean bag “hot potato” toss, indoor soccer (played with a soft, squishy ball), indoor hockey (play with a pool noodle, use laundry basket or box for net), indoor scavenger hunt, have a dance party, volleyball with a balloon, follow a fitness video or app, set up fitness stations for pushups, crunches, planking, stair climb, hopscotch (use masking tape to mark lines), animal race (hop like a frog, squat or waddle like a duck), set up an obstacle course with portable furniture, blankets, other objects, or play “old time” games such as hide and seek, Simon says, duck, duck goose, or follow the leader with energetic moves.

Winter outdoor activities: sledding, skating, nature scavenger hunt (animal tracks, birds, nests), Let’s Find It walk (find five things), build a snowman, snow creature, freeze water in milk cartons or plastic containers and make an ice block object similar to Legos, make a snow maze, hold a snowball target throw, or play a game such as fox and geese.

There is no better time than now to set the busyness of life aside to bring back the best of your childhood and unite it with your own children or grandchildren. These are memories to make and your relationship will grow in love.

The NDSU Burleigh-Morton counties expanded food and nutrition education program) and family nutrition program offers you the following heart healthy recipe to make together with your child and activities to get up, get out, and enjoy the outdoors. Enjoy!

Heart Healthy Recipes

Apple Dough-less Donuts

Servings: 8

Serving Size: 2 slices

Ingredients

8 oz of vanilla Greek yogurt

1 2/3 tsp. honey, divided

1 tbsp. cocoa powder

2 apples, any variety

Rainbow Sprinkles

Granola

Mini chocolate chips

Directions

Divide the Greek yogurt into two bowls. In one bowl, add half the honey and stir to combine. In the other bowl, add cocoa powder and the remaining honey and mix to combine. If needed, add a little water to help stir in the cocoa powder, set aside. Wash, core, and slice the apples into 1/8-1/4-inch slices. Spread 1 tablespoon of the yogurt mixture on the apple slices and decorate with sprinkles or chips as desired.

Nutrition and Dietary Information

Per Serving: 70 calories, 1 gram (g) fat, 3 g protein, 14 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber and 10 milligrams sodium.

Trail Mix

Servings: 16

Ingredients

1 c. O-shaped cereal

1 c. square-shaped or corn cereal

1 c. pretzels

1 c. popcorn, popped

½ c. raisins, dried cherries or other dried fruit

1 c. peanuts (optional)

Instructions

Measure out each ingredient and pour into a large bowl. Have child mix ingredients gently together. Scoop into a storage container or resealable bag.

Nutrition and Dietary Information

Per Serving: 60 calories, 2.5 grams (g) fat, 2 g protein, 9 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber and 35 milligrams sodium.