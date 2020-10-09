Prairie Fare: Why is vitamin D making the news?

Those of us in the Midwest and other northern areas of the U.S. are more likely to be short on vitamin D than people who live in southern regions.

We “northerners” spend our winters bundled in coats, hats and scarves as we quickly move from warm vehicles to warm homes.

Exclusively breastfed infants and older adults are among those at greater risk for inadequate intake of vitamin D. Breastfeeding has many health advantages; however, exclusively breastfed infants should receive vitamin D drops, according to current recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

People with dark skin, Crohns disease or celiac disease and obese individuals also may be short of vitamin D.

Yes, this is a complex topic, especially when we consider that few foods contain a lot of vitamin D. Talk with your health care provider about the potential need for a vitamin D supplement.

The next time you are at the grocery store or even choosing a snack from your refrigerator or cupboard at home, take a closer look at the Nutrition Facts labels. By 2021, all Nutrition Facts labels will include vitamin D. Many already list vitamin D.