Prairie Fare: Which foods need to be washed during a pandemic or any time?

3. Melons, potatoes, apples and peaches are in season. What is the first step to do before preparing these fruits and vegetables?

4. Two-part question: Should eggs be washed before use? Where should eggs be stored? (Be specific.)

5. Should meat such as chicken, beef or pork be washed before cooking? Why or why not?

6. What are the differences among cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting?

Here are the answers.

1. True. I hope that was an easy question. Do not use soap on fruits and vegetables. Soap can leave behind residues that are not good for your health.

2. Trim away damaged or bruised areas because bacteria can thrive in those spots.

3. Foods with a harder surface, such as apples, melons and potatoes, can be scrubbed with a vegetable brush and rinsed thoroughly. Softer produce such as peaches and strawberries should be rinsed well under running tap water.