Prairie Fare: What’s your favorite comfort food and why?

Your age affects what you consider as “comfort foods.” Researchers reported that people ages 18 to 34 tended to prefer ice cream and cookies, and 35- to 54-year-olds liked soup and pasta. Those 55 and older liked soup and mashed potatoes.

I did not gather ages from my Facebook friends. However, I had a lot of soup and mashed potato fans in my friend group. You can draw your own conclusions.

Do comfort foods really “comfort” you? Researchers split 100 people into three groups. Each of the groups watched a movie considered “upsetting” for 18 minutes, then they were provided with a large portion of their own comfort food, a “liked” food (such as popcorn), neutral food (such as a snack bar) or nothing. About three minutes after eating, they were given a survey to assess their mood.

No specific comforting effect was provided by any of the foods. Maybe the foods take longer than a couple of minutes to elicit a neurological response.

Instead of a specific recipe this week, here is an array of recipes, many tested by my former dietetic interns and made more healthful with a few ingredient updates.