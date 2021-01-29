Prairie Fare: What are your favorite, least favorite vegetables?

Onions and green beans also were top-rated vegetables with an 85% approval rating.

What were the least favorite veggies among U.S. residents?

Turnips, beets and radishes were the top three least favorite vegetables.

Brussels sprouts were the fourth least liked vegetables. I wonder if my kids were surveyed.

Artichokes rounded out the top five least-liked vegetables.

Many people in the U.S. like several different vegetables, which is a good thing. However, three out of four people in the U.S. do not meet the daily vegetable goals, according to the recently released Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020 to 2025.

Most adults should aim for 2 1/2 to 3 cups of vegetables every day. The amount recommended for kids varies, but it averages about 2 1/2 cups per day. The majority of children do not eat enough vegetables.

See https://www.myplate.gov for a personalized plan showing the five food groups for your age and activity level.

Eating plenty of vegetables has several potential health benefits. They are rich in fiber and naturally low in calories. Many vegetables provide vitamins A and C and minerals such as potassium.